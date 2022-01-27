To anyone’s astonishment, we find that sales pre-order of Pokémon Legends Arceus have reached the top position in the gaming category on Amazon. In other words, already a few days ago, the new Game Freak game was the best seller in Italy, USA, Japan and in many other countries.

Precisely, as indicated in the tweet below, Pokémon Legends Arceus came first in the following states:

USE

Japan

France

Germany

Spain

Italy

United Kingdom

Canada

Australia

It is a result that is not surprising too much, of course. We are obviously talking about a new chapter of the beloved Pokémon saga, which for the occasion is renewed with various mechanics and innovative play structures for the saga. The success of the Nintendo Switch, which would have recently surpassed the sales of the PS1, also helps to push the sales of Pokèmon Arceus Legends.

In our review of Pokémon Legends Arceus, we told you that: “Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a splendid experiment, but we are convinced that many players will regret the more iconic features that Game Freak has sacrificed in the new exploratory and single player approach. The Japanese developer. has taken the right path in an attempt to renew a series that really needed it, and now he just has to find the right balance, but above all he has to take a decisive step forward on the technical front, because the artistic direction is no longer enough. classic has tired you, but you still love Nintendo’s pocket monsters, Pokémon Legends is definitely the title you need to get back at peace with the world of Pikachu and company. “