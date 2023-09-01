The Pokemon Company announced the Pokéween, a series of events in his most beloved games to celebrate Halloween. During the month of October on Pokémon GO it will be possible to meet a greater number of Ghost-type Pokémonas well as a series of themed little monsters. There will also be tons of new rewards for players, but these are the only details at the moment.

Also Pokémon SLEEP will join the celebrations with the arrival of a special event in October. Also it will be possible to meet more Ghost-type Pokémon with sleep search in the morning, score bonuses and more. Further details will be released in the future.

Finally in Pokémon UNITE will arrive Mimikyu. The Ghost Pokémon will make its game debut starting next year October 19th. But that is not all, from 24 October to 4 December a new one will be available Battle Pass which will allow us to obtain many objects for customization, including theGentleman Thief Style Holowear for Intelleon.

POKÉMON TURNS HALLOWEEN INTO POKÉWEEN WITH IN-GAME EXPERIENCES AND OTHER ACTIVATIONS ACROSS THE FRANCHISE London, UK — September 1, 2023 – The Pokémon Company International invites Trainers to celebrate Pokéween this spooky season with the following offers and in-game experiences: Pokéween-themed activities in Pokémon GO

To celebrate Pokéween in Pokémon GO players will see more Ghost-type Pokémon as well as costumed Pokémon, receive various bonuses, and more. Pokémon GO in-game events will run throughout the month of October, with more details to be revealed at a later date. Pokéween coming to Pokémon Sleep

Pokéween is coming soon in Pokemon Sleep. Players will find more Ghost-type Pokémon collected during sleep quest in the morning, receive various bonuses, and much more. Additionally, players will be able to attend a Pokémon Sleep in-game event in late October. More details about the event will be revealed later. Mimikyu and the new battle pass are coming to Pokémon UNITE

On October 19, Mimikyu will take the field in Pokémon UNITE. Additionally, the next Pokémon UNITE battle pass will be available from October 24 to December 4. Players will be able to complete unique missions to earn rewards, including the special Gentleman Thief Style Holowear (Inteleon).

Source: The Pokemon Company