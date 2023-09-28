













Through a statement The Pokémon Company announced that its commemorative cards have run out. Unfortunately they added that they do not plan to replenish them. So those who are interested in these curious cards with Pikachu and Van Gogh’s paintings will have to wait.

Of course there is the option of getting it on eBay, although the prices are very high. The Pikachu plush with Van Gogh hat is somewhat ‘passable’ with prices ranging from 1,300 to 2,600 Mexican pesos. But as for the cards, they are demanding exorbitant amounts.

The Pokémon x Van Gogh pika-portrait ranges from 4,000 to 15,000 Mexican pesos. Of course, some add a Pikachu plush to your purchase. Unfortunately this shows that the resellers did their thing again and took away the opportunity from many who really wanted those stuffed animals and cards.

What is the Pokémon x Van Gogh collaboration?

The unexpected collaboration between Pokémon and the Van Gogh Museum includes activities within the museum itself and online. At the venue, attendees will be able to enjoy six paintings that recreate some of the painter’s most recognized works. Only with different friendly creatures present on the canvas.

Online, fans can find guide videos that will help them make their own drawings. This collaboration began this September 28 and will be available until January 7, 2024. It’s a shame that those who attend will no longer be able to find letters and stuffed animals to take home as souvenirs.

