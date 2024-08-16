For over 20 years, The Pokémon Company has collaborated with All Nippon Airways, with a series of themed planes inspired by the pocket creatures. Now, The first aviation safety video starring Pikachu and company was recently shared.

Yesterday, All Nippon Airways shared a video on their YouTube channel, which shows us the safety measures for everyone who plans to take a flight with them. The interesting thing, Here we can see various Pokémon offering additional help or demonstrating how airbags work. and other important elements that need to be considered. This is what is mentioned in the official statement:

“With this collaboration, we aim to bring excitement to our customers and provide an in-flight safety video that can be enjoyed by people of all ages.”

Pokémon safety videos will be used on the “Pikachu Jet NH” and “Eevee Jet NH” aircraftand will be part of the extensive collaborations that we can find here. Let us remember that for more than 20 years, different products of this property have been found exclusively here. In related topics, these are the Latin American teams at the Pokémon World Championships 2024. Likewise, the rarest Pokémon card reappears.

Author’s Note:

It’s always fun to see the kind of collaborations that star Pikachu and company. This time around, the animations are the most striking thing, and it’s hilarious to see a Machoke trying to fasten his seatbelt correctly.

Via: VGC