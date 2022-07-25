The Pokémon Company International today announced the upcoming debut of the online exhibition of illustrations dedicated to Pokémon Trading Card Gamewhich will open from August 10, 2022.

This is a digital initiative that will allow fans of the series to admire the illustrations of the famous Pokémon trading card game in a new mode, by accessing for free to a digital gallery that traces the more than 26 years of publications.

Pokémon TCG, an illustration from the exhibit

The online exhibit will be available in 10 languages ​​and visitors will be able to visit it virtually by looking at the various illustrations drawn from one hundred Pokémon TCG cards in the foreground, divided into three sections:

“Habitat”, which focuses on the wide variety of environments where Pokémon live

“Story”, which traces the 26 years of the Pokémon Trading Card Game: from 1996, when the very first set was released in Japan, up to the present day

“Artists”, which features illustrations by selected Pokémon TCG designers, each with their own unique style

The online exhibit of Pokémon Trading Card Game illustrations also includes the comments from 50 artistseach of whom chose one of the cards they made for the Pokémon TCG to display within the event and shared their memories and creative process through various testimonials.





Pokémon TCG, various illustrations from the exhibition

In particular, the Japanese illustrator Wada created three Pokémon TCG card illustrations that will be revealed for the first time at the show: one on August 23, one on September 7, and one on September 22, 2022.

“It feels like a lot of pressure to draw illustrations for a game of such fame, but it was an honor for me to have the opportunity to showcase the way of life and the world of Pokémon,” said Wada of the matter. This is the illustrator who has also dealt with various games for the Nintendo Wii and Nintendo Switch consoles such as The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. “I would be happy if my illustrations help to feel closer to the Pokémon.”

The Pokémon Trading Card Game’s online illustration exhibition will be available from August 10, 2022 to October 23, 2022.