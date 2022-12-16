Today the anime fans of Pokemon have had a drop of heart, and that is due to the official announcement that Ash He will cease to be the protagonist of the work to make way for the new generation. And while many are sad with the news, some users have come forward to have theories about a supposed connection between the coach and likothe new star character.

Specifically, it is thought that the new adventurer of what appears to be palesis neither more nor less than the daughter of the original character of the paleta town and also serene from the region of Kalos. Thus being the result of her love interest. The proof that the fans put on the table are the same as the ones of the girl and the logo of the cap of Ash in the form of a brooch

I see you, pokemon. Having a protagonist named Rika too – named after Ash’s VA (Rika Matsumoto) is also a tribute befitting an iconic voice for generations. Thanks for everything, Ash & Pikachu. #anipoke #Pokemon pic.twitter.com/BBIbZflsLY — シャドウネード (@Shadownade) December 16, 2022

It has been established that the new generation will take place a few years after the victory of Ash in the championship Crownand will put two new characters on a journey alongside the initial three of Scarlet Y purple. However, this will be until April next year, as a series of episodes to send off the legendary coach will be released first.

Remember that many of the current chapters are not yet dubbed into Latin Spanish. So you see the end of Ashat least in our region, will take time.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: I believe that these characters are not going to have any kind of connection, perhaps only the logo will be kept as a reference, but nothing more. This has also happened with Digimon and its typical protagonist who wears goggles on his head.