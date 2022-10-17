The Pokémon Company is promoting as much as possible the anime of Pokemon in Japan, especially since Ash Ketchum, the once eternal loser, will face the ultimate challenge that Leon (or Lionel) represents.

So to motivate fans to watch Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Posted a new trailer. The next four episodes of this animated series will be dedicated to the combat between both characters.

The episodes will air from October 21 to November 11 on Japanese television. That’s before the release of the next main game in the franchise, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet for Nintendo Switch.

So there is a possibility that in addition to focusing on Ash and Leon’s battle there is something related to this title. At the end of the day, this anime is a promotional tool for the deliveries of this franchise.

What is true is that Ash Ketchum has evolved a lot in recent years in the anime of Pokemon. Yes, he was champion of the Orange Islands but hardly anyone took him seriously.

Everything changed when he arrived in the Alola region; there he ended up crowned champion. Since then he has climbed higher and higher positions. His last victory was against Cynthia, the Sinnoh champion, in an entertaining and well-run duel.

Who is Leon/Lionel in the Pokémon anime?

Leon/Lionel is the champion of the Galar region in Pokémon Sword & Shield but in the anime he is the strongest pokémon trainer in the world. He won the World Coronation Series finals and inspired Ash to participate.

This is how the protagonist of the series decided to face him and for that he has gone over the most experienced and skilled coaches. It is understandable that the anime dedicates four episodes to it.

Leon/Lionel not only appears in the main animated adaptation of the games, but has also appeared in two spin-off animations.

Those are the cases of Pokémon: Twilight Wings Y pokemon evolutionswhere he is an intimidating character with his champion aura.

The second of these anime is more attached to the mainline games and allows to see it in a slightly different way.

