A couple of weeks ago it was confirmed that the anime of Pokemon is about to change drastically, and that’s because Ash he will cease to be the protagonist of it after more than 20 years. However, it will not be abruptly, so little by little episodes have been released in which the palette town coach closes certain cycles.

In the most recent episode that puts us in the role of Ash in its alternative version, which is not the one we know in the anime, but in the movie of I Choose You, at last he was going to introduce himself to the father of the protagonist. His identity has been unknown to fans since the first chapter, and until today his appearance on his role has not been revealed.

It is so, that many fans were excited to finally meet him, however, the producers of the series played a joke on them, since although he was waiting for him to eat with his mother, it is indicated that Ash He took a long time on his trip and already had to retire. So, everything remains in one more mention that does not give a trace of the paternal being.

Ash was really supposed to meet his dad in today’s special, but by the time he arrives at the Pokémon Center, he’s already left. However, his dad left him a gift – a hat from the Original Series.#anipoke #アニポケ #Pokemon pic.twitter.com/NwXJ5ky0e6 — 🧢🏆 Annet 🏆🧢 (@Akilvers) December 23, 2022

Ash was really supposed to meet his father in today’s special, but when he gets to the Pokemon Center, he’s already gone. However, his father left him a gift: a hat from the Original Series.

Despite this trolling by the writers, fans remain positive, since Ash’s farewell will take place over 11 episodes with stories that seem canon. That means, that the hope of getting a glimpse of the protagonist’s dad remains dormant for at least a few more segments of the ongoing series.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: Well, I also fell for the deception of the producers of the series, although not presenting the father keeps the spirit of the series alive. Of course, I’m still interested in keeping an eye on the remaining 11 episodes.