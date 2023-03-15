The end of the Pokémon anime story with Ash Ketchum and Pikachu is getting closer. But before that happens, this duo intends to say goodbye in an epic way.

That is what the most recent promotional trailer for the series shows, where we see both helping Latios and Latias, two well-known Legendary Pokémon. Both have appeared not only in the anime episodes for television but also in the occasional movie.

The tenth episode of Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Masterthe mini-series that says goodbye to Ash Ketchum and company, has the name of ‘Ash and Latios’. Its premiere will be on March 17 but at the moment this date only applies to Japan.

We Recommend: New Pokémon anime presents an advance that shows that there is life after Ash.

Currently, there is a synopsis about this episode. This one starts with ‘Latias appears again in front of Ash and Pikachu’. It is afterward that she explains in her own way what is happening to this intrepid pair.

Fountain: OLM.

Then continue with ‘using his Dream Projection, he shows Ash and the others how a pokemon hunter attacks Latios! Ash and the others go to save Latios. Can they really save him?!?’.

It is possible to imagine that this episode will have a self-contained story; the one that follows has a very different title and is that of ‘The Rainbow and the Pokémon Master!’, whose premiere is planned for March 24. That will be the end of the first series.

When will the new Pokemon anime come out without Ash Ketchum and Pikachu?

As planned, the new Pokémon anime, which will not feature Ash Ketchum and Pikachu, will be available starting at 6:55 p.m. JST on April 14 on TV Tokyo.

This has new protagonists, which are Liko and Roy (Rod in the West). Among them is Professor Friede who is accompanied by Captain Pikachu, who is someone different from the one who goes with Ash on his adventures.

Fountain: OLM.

To the aforementioned we must add a team of characters known as Rising Volteckers. At the moment it is not known what kind of villains there will be in this new series.

The Pokémon Company is gradually sharing the information. As for its premiere in the West, there is still no date. It is also not known if by chance it will be available on Netflix although there is a possibility that it will be.

In addition to Pokémon we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.