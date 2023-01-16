These last few months have been important for the anime of Pokemonsince it was confirmed that the character of Ash Ketchum It has finally finished its story after more than 20 years. However, the farewell has not been sudden, since 13 chapters will be broadcast in which Ash explores different regions while saying goodbye to the audience.

In the first episode he has established the final goal that he has Ash for these chapters and basically it does not have much special, since it is simply traveling without wanting to be the winner of a specific trophy. Now that he has become the world champion by beating Lionel, all such goals for the protagonist are over.

It is worth mentioning that the opening of the series has changed once again to close the story, with captures from old episodes to some more modern ones. And something that draws a lot of attention is that many scenes from the first season are used, in fact, from the third onwards almost none of the material is used and that could be nostalgic.

Something that should be clear is that once the stage of Ashthe anime will continue with new protagonists, they are two children who apparently live in the region of the most recent games, pales. And something very curious is that these titles represent a reinvention for the franchise, and at the same time, this is also happening with the cartoon.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: Wow, it will be somewhat sad but necessary to say goodbye to Ash, since for a long time he has been the main character of the series, and this is something that Digimon has known how to implement better. I’m definitely going to watch the last chapter, I’m dying of curiosity to see what the end of so many years of adventures is.