US Pokémon fans will now need to wait until 7th March to watch the rebooted Pokémon Horizons: The Series on Netflix.

The delay was announced by the official Pokémon account on X, although no reason for the extra hold-up was mentioned. The series had previously been set to launch in the US next month.

Pokémon Horizons is the new Pokémon anime series with fresh protagonists (including Captain Pikachu) and a new story, following the conclusion of Ash Ketchum's long journey to becoming a Pokémon Master.

Eurogamer's Lottie watched the first few episodes of Pokémon Horizons at the end of last year and enjoyed its more serialized storytelling, after the familiar formula of Ash's episodic adventures.

Hello Trainers! Pokémon Horizons: The Series will now premiere on March 7th on Netflix, just a short time later than previously announced. We know fans around the world are looking forward to local debuts of the highly-anticipated, new animated Pokémon series – and it's almost… pic.twitter.com/XV8YikBQNl — Pokémon (@Pokemon) January 12, 2024

Here in the UK, Pokémon Horizons has been available to watch for a month already via BBC iPlayer and CBBC. It's unclear why the US will now be lagging new episodes behind for up to three months.

Last week, the availability of the long-running Pokémon anime was highlighted by the impending closure of the free Pokémon TV app. This will leave the series split across several paid-for streaming services worldwide, including Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Have you watched Pokémon Horizons yet? Any good?