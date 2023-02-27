Ash Ketchum he finally reached his life’s goal and managed to become a pokémon master, so he reached the end of this stage to allow a new space for someone else. However, it is not only he who is leaving, but also all those who have grown up and have accompanied him during the difficult journey. One of the games that worried the fans the most is that of the Rocket team made up of the classic threesome of characters: Jessie, James and their talking Meowth.

Now we know that the Rocket team will also say goodbye, after chasing Ash and his pokemon for so long, it’s time to rest. It was revealed that the series Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master, which is meant to pay an honorable farewell to Ash, will also drop an episode in which Team Rocket will reunite with the friends they made while chasing Pikachu.

So we will have a melancholic journey that will help us detach from our favorite characters.

Source: OLM

Pokémon: Aim to be a Master, when will Team Rocket’s farewell episode come out?

It is not yet completely certain that it will be his last appearance, although in view of the episodes of the series, it is likely that it will be.

Chapter number 9 of Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master will be a special episode starring Team Rocket. It will open in Japan on March 10, 2023 and will be titled “Team Rocket Strikes Back!”.

For the last time, Team Rocket will try to catch Pikachu with all their might, while reuniting with old friends. Without a doubt, it will be a special delivery worthy of a few tears of goodbye.

