According to information reported by Famitsu, the latest episodes of Pokemon animated series with Ash Ketchum as the protagonist they will see the return of Misty and Brockhistorical companions of Biancavilla’s eternal decade, along with other tributes that will delight longtime fans.

For the uninitiated, both characters have appeared since the very first episodes of the series and have accompanied Ash and Pikachu in their adventures for many years (real, in the animated series time has practically stopped since 1997). In reality, a cameo of Misty and Brock had already been anticipated by the teaser trailer of the final season of the animated series Pokémon with Ash Ketchum, but now more details have arrived in this regard.

From Famitsu we learn that the penultimate episodewhich will air in Japan on February 20, 2023, Ash will come across Misty after a long time and the two will compete to catch a wild Clauncher.

later inlast episodescheduled for February 27, Ash and Pikachu will reunite with both Misty and Brock, in a story where the latter is kidnapped by a wild Hatterene.

It didn’t end there, because it was revealed that the opening theme song of the last episode will be a remake of the original one from 1997, just to round off an adventure that lasted over 25 years.

As we know Ash Ketchum and Pikachu will pass the baton to the unpublished characters Liko and Roywho will be the protagonists of new adventures in the Pokémon world, starting with the Galar region of the ninth generation games Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.