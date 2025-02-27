Pokémon and the hidden danger of web flicker

In 1997, a Pokémon episode issued in Japan caused more than 600 children to be hospitalized for seizures, dizziness and disorientation. The cause was a scene with flashing lights that triggered epileptic crises in people with photosensitive epilepsy. This incident showed the dangers of the flashes in digital content and the urgent need to regulate their use. Since then, web content and designers have had to pay more attention to the visual effects they use.

Photosensible epilepsy is a condition that can cause crisis to visual stimuli such as flashing lights or flickering patterns. However, photosensitive epilepsy not only affects those who suffer from this disease, but rapid flashes can also cause migraines, visual fatigue and discomfort in people with hypersensitivity to light or neurodivergencia. An inadequate digital design can make many people feel uncomfortable or unable to use a website or application.

Accessibility guidelines for web content (WCAG) establish in criteria 2.3.2 (threshold of three flashes per second) that no digital content must include flicker effects that exceed this limit. This threshold is backed by medical studies indicating that flicker between 3 and 50 times per second can be dangerous. In addition, many social platforms and networks have implemented restrictions to prevent these risks and prevent users from rising harmful content.

Real cases and consequences

Pokémon’s case has not been the only one. In 2008, a video of John McCain’s presidential campaign contained flash lights that caused complaints from people with photosensitive epilepsy. In addition, in the world of video games, titles such as Call of Duty have had to modify visual effects after the complaints of players who experienced epileptic crises. In some cases, developers have had to include warnings before showing certain visual effects.

Beyond seizures, these effects can cause dizziness, anxiety and distraction, which has a negative impact on user experience and accessibility of a website or application. For those who work in web design or digital content development, it is essential to take into account these needs to guarantee a safe environment for all.

How to avoid dangerous flicker on the web

Designing accessible sites implies anticipating these risks and applying adequate solutions:

Avoid rapid flashes, since if content flashes more than three times per second, it represents a potential risk for users.

Use soft transitions: Opt for fading effects instead of sudden flashes.

Allow the user to control the animations. Includes options to deactivate visual effects.

Evaluate the content before publishing it: There are tools such as PEAT (Photosensitive Epilepsy Analysis Tool) that allow detecting the flickering risk.

Avoid combinations of conflicting colors: it is crucial to avoid strong contrasts, such as red and blue, which are more likely to cause adverse reactions in sensitive users.

Including previous warnings: If the content contains inevitable flashes, it is important to warn users so that they can take precautions.

A safer and accessible Internet

Pokémon’s case made it clear that excessive flicker is more than a discomfort; It is a real public health problem. Digital accessibility not only facilitates access to people with disabilities, but also guarantees the protection of all against harmful visual effects.

Creating a safe digital environment implies responsible decisions in the design. It is not about eliminating all animations, but about applying them consciously and safely. An accessible Internet is one in which everyone can participate, and this begins with unnecessary risks free design.

At present, many designers and developers still do not know these problems, so it is crucial to continue raising awareness of digital accessibility. Incorporating good practices not only avoids risks, but also improves everyone’s navigation experience. In an increasingly digital world, guaranteeing a safe and accessible Internet should not be an option, but a minimum standard.