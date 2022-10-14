We have already talked to you about the new influencer who is a gym leader for Pokemon scarlet and violet. Now, we also have Bellibot, the new creature that joins these games and will accompany this personality that you will have to face in the Leudal City gym.

First of all, The new gym leader and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet influencer is e-Nigma. She is from Ciudad Leudal, one of the main sites in the Paldea region and is an expert in small pocket monsters of the electric type. She is also known as the electrostreamer thanks to her Khé-Nigma TV show.

Then Bellibot arrives. This little creature expands and contracts its body to generate electricity from what appears to be his navel. All the energy is discharged through two protuberances on its head.

Source: Pokemon

Here we present your data:

Category: Electro Frog Pokémon

Type: Electric

Height: 1.2m

Weight: 113.0kg

Ability: Dynamo or Static Electricity

We also recommend: For centennials: Pokémon will have an influencer as a gym leader

When does Pokémon Scarlet and Violet come out?

If there isn’t a sudden and unfortunate change of plans, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet They will be released on November 18 on Nintendo Switch. As usual, each version will have its exclusive creatures and you will have to exchange them with other players on the Internet or on a local network.

What do you think Bellibot? It is seen that they were thinking a lot about her to combine with the new gym leader. Do not forget to share your opinion in the comments area. You can also contact us through Discord, Twitter Y Facebook.