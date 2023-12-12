With Nintendo expanding Super Nintendo World with a section inspired by Donkey Kong Country, many are wondering what the next Big N franchise will be with a home at Universal Studios Japan. If you thought Pokémon would have that honor, you better think twice, because The Pokémon Company has revealed that they will have their own amusement park.

To the surprise of many, The Pokémon Company announced a collaboration with Yomiuri Land Co and The Yomiuri Shimbun, this with the aim of creating PokéPark Kanto LLC, a new company that will build a section entirely dedicated to pocket monsters at the existing Yomiuriland amusement park in Japan.

Appropriately, the amusement park Yomiuriland is located in the Tama Hills of the Kanto region. If this name sounds familiar, this is the area that inspired the map in the original Pokémon games. This is the second collaboration between The Pokémon Company and Yomiuriland amusement park. The first was a small-scale nature attraction opened in 2019, in which fans of the series had the opportunity to search for pocket monsters throughout this place.

This isn't the first time The Pokémon Company has tried to do something like this. In the mid-2000s, PokéPark opened. The theme park ran for a few months in Japan and Taiwan in 2005 and 2006, respectively. The park, which was designed as a traveling theme park that could tour all of Japan and then a world tour was planned, was closed due to its low popularity.

The new PokéPark, for its part, It will be an experience that can only be found within the Yomiuriland facilities.and although the possibility of seeing Pikachu and company in Super Nintendo World in the future is not ruled out, this new amusement park will be the only place where we can interact with these characters.

Unfortunately, At the moment there is no opening date, and the plans have only just begun. In this way, it is likely that until next year we will have some details that give us an idea of ​​the type of experiences and attractions that PokéPark will provide us.

With this, records have been found for PokéPark Kalos and PokéPark Paldea. As you probably already know, Kalos is the region inspired by France, while Paladea is based on Spain. However, this is not an indication that theme parks will come to these two European countries, and they are surely just a way to protect intellectual property.

A Pokémon theme park is something many have dreamed of. In this way, seeing an entertainment area completely focused on the series is exactly what many wanted to hear. Now we just have to wait to see how this place will work in the future.

Via: Serebii