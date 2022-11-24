Among the many characters that appeared in Pokémon Sword and Shield, Azure is undoubtedly one of the most appreciated by players and today is the protagonist of our pages thanks to the cosplay of Ako_kos who took on the role of the eighth generation Water-type gym leader.

Azzurra is the gym leader of Keelford, a port city and an obligatory stop on the player’s long journey to become the Champion of Galar. When she takes the field with her trusty Water-type Pokémon she demonstrates a very competitive and combative character, while in her second profession as a model she shows off great grace and elegance, duplicity that make her particularly popular in the Galar competitive circuit.

The Ako_cos cosplay is striking for the great care with which it was made, not only as regards the costume but also for the wig and accessories, thus giving life to a fairly faithful representation of Azzurra.

