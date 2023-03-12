The idea behind Pokémon is to explore the game world and discover many curious creatures, to then catalog them in some type of electronic encyclopedia and make them fight each other. If you disregard the fighting part, the same also happens in the real world, with humans discovering new animals and classifying them. However, the two worlds sometimes meet, as happened recently when researchers named a new type of cockroach based on a Pokémon: Pheromosa (yes, technically it’s an Ultra Beast, but little changes)

As The Straits Times reports, the species, called Nocticola pheromosa, was discovered in a Singapore forest nature reserve. Although first observed in 2016, Nocticola pheromosa has only now been labeled as a species in its own right after dissected specimens and comparisons with other cockroach species.

“There are some similarities between Pheromosa and the delicate beetle we found, such as the fact that it has a long antenna, wings that mimic a hood, and long thin legs,” said the co-author of the discovery Foo Maosheng. “Both my co-worker and I are Pokémon fans, so we thought why not name a Pokémon inspired by a cockroach?” You can see the bug below.<

Nocticola pheromosa and Pheromosa, compared

