Eevee It is one of Pokémon favorite by fans of the franchise from all over the world, as well as one of those with more evolutions. A’neon sign Japanese solves the problem of enclosing them all in a single solution, as shown in the video attached to the Tweet below.

To realize this marvel was @pokeyugami, a Japanese Twitter user, who immediately wanted to show it to the world, in particular to other fans of the Pokémon franchise.

In reality, it is currently just a CGI concept, albeit a very convincing one. Who knows if someone does not decide to produce it by making it a real product. We imagine that not a few Pokémon fans would be ready to buy it, perhaps even in other variants.

After all, the social media goers really appreciated, in particular how the evolution in Umbreon was captured. In reality, it is the whole object that has a strange charm of its own.