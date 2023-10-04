The Pokémon Company announced the imminent arrival of a themed event Detective Pikachu in Pokémon GO and many other new features. From 5 to 9 October all players of the title developed by Niantic they will in fact be able to meet Pikachu with detective hat And Slowpoke with a hatand the frequency of little monsters like Growlithe, Bellossom And Magikarp.

But that is not all. In fact, this week a new Teracristal Raid will be held in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet which will allow us to obtain a Hisui’s Decidueye. It will be possible to participate in the event from 6 to 8 Octoberand again from 13 to 15 October. It will be possible to capture only one example of the Pokémon per save.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

CELEBRATE THE RELEASE OF ‘DETECTIVE PIKACHU: RETURNS’ WITH A LIMITED-TIME EVENT IN POKEMON GO! For a limited time, Trainers will be able to encounter Pikachu wearing a detective hat during the Pokémon GO event celebrating the release of Detective Pikachu: Returns! During the event, some Pokémon will appear more frequently in the wild, including Magikarp, Growlithe, Bellossom, Alolan Exeggutor, and even Slowpoke with a hat! Themed research tasks will also be available and allow you to encounter Sudowoodo, Snivy, and Rowlet once completed. Event program: Starts: October 5, 2023 at 10:00am local time

Ends: October 9, 2023 at 8:00 pm local time Look here for more information. Capture a Hisui Decidueye with the Emblem of Ultimate Strength in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet! Hisui’s Decidueye will appear in the Black Crystal Teracristal Raid Battle starting Friday, October 6, 2023 at 00:00 UTC until Sunday, October 8, 2023 at 23:59 UTC, then again from Friday, October 13, 2023 at 00:00 UTC until Sunday October 15th at 11.59pm UTC. Hisui’s Decidueye cannot normally be encountered in Paldea and the one that appears during this event will have the Grass Teratype. Get ready, this Pokémon is a formidable foe and its Ultimate Strength Emblem is proof of that! Work together with your friends to defeat this powerful Pokémon Tera! This special Hisui Decidueye can only be caught once per save. You can still participate in the Teracristal Raid Battles against Hisui’s Decidueye to get more rewards if you have already captured him. This Decidueye of Hisui may be present in other future events obtainable through other methods. Event program: From Friday 6 October 2023 at 00:00 UTC until Sunday 8 October 2023 until 23:59 UTC

From Friday 13 October 2023 at 00:00 UTC until Sunday 15 October 2023 until 23:59 UTC Note: To participate in Tera Raid Battles, please download the latest news from the Poképortale by selecting Poképortale from the X menu, then Mystery Gift, then Check Poképortale News. You don’t need a paid Nintendo Switch Online subscription to get the latest news from the Poképortale.

After completing some post-game events, you will be able to find Teracrystal Raids originating from black crystals. However, players who have not completed these events may still participate in these Teracristal Raid battles by joining other Trainers in multiplayer mode.

A paid Nintendo Switch Online subscription (sold separately) is required to participate in Teracristal Raid battles with other Trainers online. Terms and conditions: to find out more go to https://www.nintendo.com/ switch-online.

Teracristal Raid Battles only take place in the Paldea region. Follow: https://twitter.com/ PokemonNewsUK

Source: The Pokémon Company