The Pokémon Company, the label responsible for all products related to the world of Pokémon, announced that 35 million copies of Pokémon titles were sold worldwide in the fiscal year just ended. Of these,

Pokémon Legends: Arceus placed 12.64 million units in physical and digital, with Shining Pearl and Shining Diamond which exceed it at 14.65 million. Previous titles also continued to sell very well: Sword and Shield placed another 3.18 million copies in 2021, and New Pokémon Snap 2.4 million. Same goes for the first two Pokémon titles released on Switch, Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee, with 1.25 million copies in the last year. To all these titles, released exclusively on Nintendo Switch, must be added those for 3DS, with over 9 million units sold more. At the end of this year Nintendo will continue to beat the iron on a franchise that knows no setbacks: they will be available in fact Pokémon Scarlet and Violetthe two new main episodes that this time will have a more open world game structure.