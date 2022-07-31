This kind of salad respects the proportions between nutrients. Some attention should be paid to the choice of avocado (very caloric) and toppings, such as soy

In Hawaiian language it means to cut into pieces and it certainly cannot be said that it is not a suitable name: poke, a kind of mixed salad, usually based on rice, fish and chopped vegetables. A dish that arrived in the United States in the early 2000s that reached Italy only a few years ago, but quickly conquered it.

What more precisely are the basic ingredients of a poke?



As for fish – explains Stefano Erzegovesi, nutritionist and psychiatrist – usually tuna and salmon are used, but also seafood. Rice is usually present, but poke can also be prepared with spelled, quinoa or other grains. And among the vegetables, onion, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots can be used.

Is it a complete and balanced meal?



I would say yes. We have carbohydrates, represented by rice and various alternatives; fish proteins to be preferred, as we now well know, to those of meat, especially the red one, without forgetting the richness of good fats, Omega 3 present not only in fish (among all salmon), but also in molluscs and crustaceans . But legumes are also used a lot as a source of protein in poke, whose advantages we never tire of remembering (in fact, in addition to proteins, they contain antioxidant polyphenols, low glycemic index carbohydrates, minerals and vitamins, especially of group B), in particularly the chickpeas or the oriental edamame, that is the young soybeans. Finally, fruits and vegetables ensure the necessary presence of vitamins, minerals and fibers.

The poke gives the impression of being particularly light also from the point of view of fats, in fact, sesame oil is used.



Sesame oil actually has the identical calories as our olive oil. But, olive oil has advantages that sesame oil does not have. In fact, it abounds in precious antioxidant polyphenols and oleic acid, a monounsaturated fat capable of reducing the level of “bad” cholesterol. On the other hand, those who season poke with soy sauce certainly save on calories: just over 50 per hundred grams and a negligible amount of fat; pay attention to the amount of salt, about 17 grams per hundred of product.

Another strong point of the poke is the richness, as well as in vegetables, also in fruit.



S. Tropical fruit is generally used: mango and papaya to give a fresh and acidulous connotation, they are both rich in fiber, water (therefore low in calories) and antioxidants. The fruits of the Mediterranean tradition, equally healthy and more eco-sustainable, are also suitable: strawberries, pitted cherries or cubes of peach and apricot. Even avocado, very often present in poke, rich in vitamins, fibers and antioxidants, but very caloric because it contains fat (231 Kcal per 100 g of fruit), so let’s consider it a condiment rather than a fruit, exactly as it is done with addition of oil seeds or nuts.

What role do algae play?



We usually use wakame or nori seaweed in small pieces, characterized by the taste “umami” (which means “tasty”). If you have thyroid problems, they should be dosed sparingly because they are very rich in iodine.

Healthy or not, then, the poke?



Yes, if it serves as a single dish. Ideal in the hot season. We can say that, even if it is a preparation that comes from far away, it respects all the dictates of the “real” poor Mediterranean diet: lots of vegetables, a little fruit, a right amount of cereals rich in fiber, a small amount of animal proteins and good fats.