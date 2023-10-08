Genoa – More poisons, after Saturday night’s match at Marassi won by Milan thanks to an irregular goal validated by the match officials.

“Zangrillo! Words have meaning. What happened yesterday was an act of gamble, perhaps a deplorable act of gamble, but in no case an assassination”: so Mike Maignan on an Instagram story responded today to Genoa president Alberto Zangrillo who – after yesterday’s match against Milan – had described the Rossoneri goalkeeper’s intervention against Ekuban as “medical-like”, “a killer entrance“.

“I wish you the best for the future and I hope you never have to experience what you accused me of”, concludes the Rossoneri goalkeeper who yesterday received a direct expulsion for the dangerous intervention. He will miss the match against Juventus after the break.

Zangrillo’s words

“It takes respect for 33 thousand people and for a team that was playing a wonderful match. Tonight I’m here and not Gilardino to avoid a certain disqualification for our coach, for me it matters less.” Alberto Zangrillo had commented on the controversy thus, immediately Genoa’s defeat against Milan at Marassi.

“I am not angry but regretful. Sometimes the game of football is ruined when David faces Goliath. I have the utmost respect for the referees and for those who refereed tonight, but it is logical to ask ourselves why we have always suffered contrary decisions.” “Pulisic settled the ball with his forearm, it is a handball and therefore this is not a goal. Were there any good images missing from the VAR? We’ll get them next time. And finally, as a doctor I can say that Maignan’s entry into Ekuban was murderous.”