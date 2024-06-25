Home page World

From: Fabian Hartmann

Press Split

Plenty of sun and cool water: that’s what a visit to the beach in Italy promises. But there may also be a dangerous sea creature in the sand. Holidaymakers should be careful.

Bibione – With Bremen and Lower Saxony are on Monday (24 June) the first two federal states started the highly sought-after summer holidaysHowever, every year there are new developments in many European countries that travelers should prepare for before their vacation to avoid unpleasant surprises abroad. For example, the Italian government has decided to charge day tourists in Venice a flat rate entrance fee.

But anyone planning a beach holiday in Italy this summer should also do so with increased caution. There is currently a sea creature frolicking on the beaches of the Adriatic coast, which is so popular with locals and tourists alike, and the mere sight of it is enough to scare many beachgoers: the so-called stargazer (lat.: Uranoscopus scaber) – a strange-looking fish from the perch family.

Holidaymaker horror in Italy: eyes on top of the head, fringed lips and poisonous spines

According to the information portal, the skywatcher can Fish encyclopedia.eu a length of about 40 cm and a weight of about 1 kg. Its English name is “Stargazer”. The sky or stargazer is found in seas with tropical and temperate climate at depths of up to 500 meters. Its name comes from the fact that the stargazer lies in wait for its prey buried mainly in sandy or muddy ground, with only its eyes slightly visible looking up from the sandy ground.

In addition to its stocky body and frayed lips, the stargazer’s eyes are its most striking identifying feature: unlike those of most other fish, they are located on the top of its head and not on the sides.

There are around 50 subspecies of this unusual fish worldwide, and it is found on the North American east coast and in Southeast Asia, among other places. The fearsome fish can also be found in the Mediterranean region. And there it has become a real threat in recent years, for example on the Italian Adriatic coast. Because of the Impacts of climate change on the oceans affected by a lack of prey in the open ocean, which forces it to move ever closer to the coast. And there it can become a danger to beachgoers.

Danger for beach tourists in Italy: Poisonous fish can be dangerous

Its spines, next to its upward-facing eyes on the top of its head, can be dangerous for humans: They can release a relatively strong poison, for example if beachgoers accidentally step on it while walking into the cool water. The stargazer’s sting can cause severe pain and long-lasting swelling. Although the exact effect of the poison is disputed, contact with this fish should be avoided at all costs.

An unusual sight: The skygazer lurks buried in the sand, waiting for prey © IMAGO/xAndrea_Izzottix

In addition to the spines, the stargazer also has electrical organs behind its eyes that can generate weak discharges. Due to climate change and the lack of prey, the species is forced to move ever closer to the coasts. And there the stargazer can pose a danger to humans.

In Italy, the stargazer is widespread – and a valued food fish

According to Fischlexikon.eu, the effect of the stargazer’s venom is controversial among marine biologists: some consider it to be relatively harmless, while others report that a sting causes severe pain and long-lasting swelling. An antiserum is available. However, poisoning by the stargazer can be particularly dangerous, as its toxins are thermolabile and can therefore only be neutralized by heat. In the event of a sting, the affected area should therefore be immediately placed in hot water or hot sand.

In Italy, the stargazer is called “Pesce Prete”: priest fish. And in the most popular holiday destination for Germans, it is widespread and is considered a delicious food fish because of its tender meat. In the various regions and provinces of Italy, the stargazer is Italian Publishing Editions According to the local dialect, it is known by a variety of sometimes shrill names: “Buca ‘n cau” (Ancona), “Pappacocciula” (Cagliari), “Coccumu” (Catania), “Lucerna” (Crotone, Rome, Taranto), “Cocchima” or “Lumera” (Messina), “Lucerna” or “Capotuosto” (Naples).

Recently (11 June) the Italian daily newspaper The Press warned about the staid sea creature on its website. It warned people to be particularly careful when walking on the beach without shoes and pointed out that the effect of the poison can vary greatly from person to person. In addition to the stargazer, beachgoers in Italy should also be careful of other sea creatures: among them the fireworm, which is currently becoming a real plague in Italy. (fh)