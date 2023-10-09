In Qatar everyone ‘explodes’

“The boxing partner is the first opponent”, says one of the most ancient and at the same time immortal proverbs of F1. The 2023 season is coming to an end and in practically every garage there are problems regarding the harmony or effectiveness of the tandems set up by the team principals. There are two cases that make ‘couple therapy’ necessary: the management of ‘two roosters in the henhouse’ or the fact that one of the two drivers is literally destroyed by the performance of his teammate, a dynamic which consequently leads the team to practically race with just one car. The first case includes Ferrari, McLaren and Mercedes, the second includes Red Bull and Aston Martin. Below are the unmistakable signs that emerged over the weekend in Qatar alone regarding tensions between teammates.

Ferrari

“I think Carlos is in trouble” Charles Leclerc’s radio communication at the end of the Sprint when the Monegasque, despite having used soft tires available compared to the set of new tires available to Carlos Sainz, attacked the Spaniard, who defended himself strenuously from the attacks of his teammate. Sainz defined him and Leclerc “two number ones” who help each other to improve the car so that Ferrari wins. Frederic Vasseur intends to confirm both beyond 2024 in the coming months, a move that will not lead Leclerc to obtain the definitive status of first driver within the Maranello Scuderia. Will it be a sustainable situation if Ferrari proves to be a title-winning car in 2024? In that case the two drivers will have to demonstrate extreme maturity.

McLaren

Lando Norris is faster – also because he is more experienced – especially in terms of race pace, but in Qatar the pole and the victory in the Sprint were taken by Oscar Piastri, whose second place was put on ice by the McLaren wall who stopped Lando Norris’s attack at the end of the race, a run-up by the Englishman which seemed overwhelming, but which was expertly dampened by the strategists who did not allow Norris enough laps to place the overcut against Piastri . Norris finds himself in the singular situation of being the object of desire for Red Bull and suddenly no longer being essential for McLaren in the face of such a brilliant Piastri. A ‘problem’ that team principal Andrea Stella is certainly happy to face compared to starting 2023 in the bottom of the rankings.

Mercedes

“It’s the second time”. George Russell expressed his frustration on the radio over what happened at the first corner in Sunday’s Grand Prix. Lewis Hamilton started on the soft tire and from the outside closed to the right in Turn-1 as if he were alone on the track, a maneuver that recalls what happened in Belgium a year ago in Les Combes when ‘closed’ Fernando Alonso bringing the Spanish to blurt out: “What an idiot to close like that from the outside, he only knows how to drive when he takes the lead”. The seven-time world champion honestly took responsibility for the accident, a maneuver that deprived Mercedes of very important points in terms of the Constructors’ classification. Hamilton and Russell will be team mates for the next two years: Toto Wolff, absent at both Suzuka and Qatar, will have his work cut out for him.

Red Bull

Max Verstappen is about to overtake Sergio Perez in the Drivers’ standings despite Checo being second in the standings. Difficult to find the ‘Balance of Performance‘ between the merits of the three-time world champion and the demerits of the Mexican because both are evident. Verstappen is having a season like an alien, but Perez himself is too bad to be true between anonymous qualifying and a collection of penalties relating to track limits in the race. In a race not of management, but of pure performance, Perez started from the pit lane, but still finished behind the Alfa Romeos of Valtteri Bottas and Guan Yu Zhou. Facts that make it difficult to criticize Helmut Marko when the Red Bull consultant underlines that in light of the rising level of competition it is perhaps necessary for Red Bull to raise the level of the current driver pairing.

Aston Martin

Lance Stroll in Qatar reacted in a disorganized manner to yet another elimination in Q1. The Canadian driver threw away the steering wheel, freed himself from those who tried to cheer him up and let off steam inside his garage. A more than understandable reaction which in reality is an indication of how much the class of 1998 cares about what is ultimately the privilege of being the son of a tycoon who has invested both wisely and heavily in Lance’s career which has also become a business of great proportions for Lawrence Stroll. Stroll junior was excessively criticized on social media for his outburst immortalized by the cameras, but the fact remains that as happens in Red Bull also in Aston Martin the result is that we are racing with only one driver as evidenced by the Drivers’ classification which has heavy repercussions on the Builders one. McLaren, in fact, will finish ahead of Aston Martin who perhaps could have hoped to defend themselves until the last lap in Abu Dhabi if alongside Alonso there had been a driver with a higher performance than that of Lance Stroll.