An impressive discovery has surprised the inhabitants of the municipality of ixtapalucaLocated in the Mexico state.

It is a copy of Gila monstera poisonous reptile It normally inhabits the northern regions of Mexico and the southeastern United States. The sighting took place last Thursday afternoon, when the residents of the San Buenaventura housing unit they observed the lizard walking calmly through the streets of the apartment complex. Given the situation, they immediately requested help from local authorities.

In response to the call for help, elements of Public Security and Civil Protection went to the place to deal with this unusual situation. With the support of the Department of Ecology, they managed to capture the Gila Monster and placed it in a container specially designed for its transport and protection.

Gila monster under shelter

Felipe Arvizu, municipal president of Ixtapaluca, reported through his social networks that the reptile will be transferred to the “Wildlife Research and Control Center” located in Los Reyes La Paz, another municipality in the State of Mexico. In this center, the Gila Monster will receive the necessary care for your speedy recovery and later it will be released into its natural habitatfollowing the protocols established by the authorities.

What is a Gila Monster?

Now, what do we know about the Gila Monsters? These fascinating creatures, considered as endangered specie, owe their name to the Gila River, according to National Geographic. They have a distinctive appearance, with a stout body covered in scales in predominant shades of black, pink, and orange. In addition, their tail is cylindrical and they have gcurved arras that allow them to dig in their natural environment.

It is important to note that the Gila Monster is a poisonous reptileand although his bite can be dangerous to humansthe risks are not as serious as was believed in the past.

Symptoms it can cause include weakness, sweating, thirst, headache, and ringing in the ears. Although there has also been a decrease in the blood pressureaccording to National Geographic experts, does not usually pose a lethal threat.

These impressive reptiles can measure up to 60 centimeters in length, but their movement is extremely slow due to their weight. Their presence on the streets of Ixtapaluca has aroused the interest and curiosity of the inhabitants of the area, reminding us of the importance of preserving and protecting endangered species that inhabit our natural environment.