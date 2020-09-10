Highlights: 5 people killed by poisonous liquor in Baghpat district

Case of Chamraval village of Chandinagar, uproar of angry villagers

Villagers say that business of poisonous liquor is going on

On Wednesday, four people died of drinking alcohol in the village

Sachin Tyagi, Baghpat

Seven deaths in Meerut and Baghpat have been caused by the consumption of poisonous liquor in UP. Five people have died in the last two days in Baghpat district. At the same time, poisonous liquor has taken the lives of two people in the village of Jani police station area of ​​Meerut. Tension is being seen in Baghpat after this case. The village has caused uproar by five deaths. At the same time, the Police and Excise Department is under the question of the matter.

Outcry in Chamraval village

In Chandinagar police station area of ​​Baghpat district, 5 people died after consuming poisonous liquor within two days. After this incident there has been a stir from Baghpat to Lucknow. After the information, all the officials of the district have also camped in Chamraval village and are engaged in investigating the case. The villagers allege that the business of poisonous liquor is going on in the village and no action is taken even after the complaint. DM and ASP reached the spot. The dead body was sent for postmortem after stopping the cremation of the dead. The villagers created an uproar on this occasion.

Four more sick due to drinking, officers camped

In Chamrawal village of Chandinagar area, there was a stir on Thursday when Shyamlal, who lives in the village, died after drinking poisonous liquor. After getting the information, the officials of the district were also blown away. On Wednesday, 3 people of the village, Islamuddin, Sukkan and Bablu, died due to drinking. It is being told that one person Shivkumar Singh has also died from poisonous liquor. Although he was also suffering from some disease. After this, there was a stir among the officers. All the officers of the district camped in the village and are engaged in the investigation of the whole matter. Four more people of the village are said to be ill from drinking alcohol.

High officials are doing camp in Chamraval village

DM stopped from performing last rites

As soon as the officials got informed about drinking poisonous liquor in the village, then there was a stir. The DM and ASP reached the crematorium of Chamraval village. He stopped the people performing the last rites. After this, the body has been sent for postmortem. Now only after the postmortem report comes, you will know what is the reason of death?

‘Foaming from the mouth, vomiting of blood’

Shyamlal of the village fell asleep on Tuesday after drinking alcohol. In the afternoon he said that there was darkness in front of his eyes. After this, his health suddenly worsened in the evening. On the way to the hospital, suddenly foam started coming out of his mouth. He died before reaching the doctor.

Sukkan’s family told that they had brought Poway in the afternoon and as soon as he drank Poway, his health deteriorated. When he brought him to the nearest hospital, the doctor asked if he drank and told that he had drunk. The doctor said that he drank no poisonous substance, not alcohol.

Detained many people

On the other hand, the deceased told the family of Bablu that on Tuesday, he had drunk and bought liquor from the village. After that, blood vomiting occurred. When he was taking him to the doctor on Wednesday, he died on the way. The district administration is in the grip of five deaths in Chamraval village. Police have also detained some people in this case.

2 killed in Jani area of ​​Meerut

Two people died due to poisonous liquor in Meerut district. Two villagers died due to alcohol consumption in Jani police station area. There has been a stir in the village after the incident. Authorities who reached the spot have sent the bodies of both villagers for postmortem. police is investigating the matter. At the same time, Excise Department officials are denying the death of poisonous liquor.

Pawan and his neighbor Jagpal Kashyap of the Dalit community were working as a resident of Mirpur Jakheda in Jani police station area. On Tuesday night, Pawan and Jagpal bought liquor from a person who was doing illegal liquor business in the village. After this both of them sat in the house and had a party. But on Wednesday morning the condition of both of them worsened.

Pawan took the family to a hospital in the area. At the same time, Jagpal’s family had admitted him to KMC Hospital located at Baghpat Road, Meerut. But both died during treatment late in the night. There was chaos in both the families after the incident. The family returned to the village with the dead bodies.

(With input from Nikhil Sharma from Meerut)