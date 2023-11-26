Home page World

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

Press Split

They glow and make for a fascinating sight. But the jellyfish, thousands of which are currently plaguing Italy’s beaches, are poisonous.

Livorno – Natural spectacle on some coasts in Italy: Thousands of glowing jellyfish have been spotted in Tuscany and Sardinia in the last few days. The jellyfish infestation occurred on the coast of Livorno, near the town of Calafuria, on the island of Giglio (Grosseto province), but also on the island of Sardinia.

Jellyfish glow at night: a fascinating sight for vacationers on beaches in Italy

According to the Ansa news agency, this was announced by the regional environmental protection authority of Tuscany, which carried out an inspection with diving in Calafuria on the morning of November 25, 2023 to evaluate the reports. However, according to authorities, the phenomenon is not unusual: it is “very common because the autumn period coincides with the flowering of the jellyfish Pelagia noctiluca, known as the luminous jellyfish,” they say.

This special genus is also visible at night thanks to its green bioluminescence and is very common in the Mediterranean. Specifically, it is a species from the Pelagiida family that feeds on plankton and small fish. She catches them with her tentacles.

Italy: Holiday guests should not come too close to poisonous animals

The bioluminescence of thousands of specimens undoubtedly creates a spectacular sight in the sea, but it can be dangerous for vacationers. The genus is poisonous and bathers should under no circumstances come close to it. The animals’ tentacles are equipped with stinging nematocysts. Touching is not life-threatening for humans, but contact can lead to reddened skin and severe itching. Nausea, vomiting and headaches are also possible as a result of contact.

Luminous jellyfish in the Mediterranean (symbolic image). © IMAGO/xsapsan777x

Twice a year, in summer and autumn, there are increased gatherings of animals on the country’s beaches. Because more people have tended to visit the beaches in recent years – even outside of the main season – there have been more sightings. The lower number of predators for the jellyfish also plays a role. There was also a jellyfish plague on Mallorca in the summer.

The jellyfish species has a close relationship with the seabed. It lives in a benthic larval stage before becoming planktonic. The number of small fish that feed on these larvae has declined due to several factors, such as pollution.

Jellyfish are not the only danger on Tuscan beaches. Most recently, two tourists drowned. (cgsc)