From: Martina Lippl

It is pretty, but highly poisonous: the lionfish. The species spreads along the Adriatic coast. Alarm bells are ringing among marine biologists.

Rome – Attention holidaymakers on the Mediterranean! In Italy and Croatia, experts warn of a predatory fish that is life-threatening for humans. The lionfish, actually at home in the Indian Ocean, is appearing more and more frequently in the Adriatic. Its spiny dorsal fins contain a potent venom. In humans, it can cause pain, vomiting and even respiratory arrest, among other things.

Respiratory arrest threatens: Deadly poisonous fish endangers summer vacationers on Adriatic beaches

The lionfish (Pterois volitans) is striking browns and reds punctuated by contrasting stripes. In addition, long fin rays surround its body, which can grow up to 40 centimeters in size. In the aquarium, the predatory fish with its bizarre appearance is only suitable for experienced people, as can be read on various relevant websites.

Lionfish (Pterois volitans) are spreading in the Mediterranean. The predatory fish with its poisonous spines is one of the most harmful invasive species, according to the environmental protection organization WWF. © Andrey Nekrasov/imago

Symptoms: How poisonous is the red lionfish (Pterois volitans)

Because its poison contains “contains components that can cause severe pain and local tissue destruction,” it says on the Poison Information Center website at the Bonn University Hospital. In aquarium owners, careless handling in the water can cause the following symptoms on extremities affected by the poison of the lionfish:

numbness

swelling

redness and blistering

General symptoms such as nausea and vomiting

Infections of the wound due to the remaining sting and thus impaired wound healing

in rare cases respiratory arrest

Source: gizbonn.de

Lionfish: Is there an antidote? That’s why experts recommend very hot water

If you come into contact with a lionfish, you should seek medical help immediately, recommends the Poisons Center in Bonn. The wound should be freed from spines or tissue debris immediately and disinfected.

The carriers of the poison are heat-sensitive proteins. Therefore, the affected body part should be immersed in “tolerably hot water” (about 45 degrees Celsius) for at least 30 minutes.

Red lionfish on the Adriatic Sea: Predatory fish with poisonous spines are not only a big problem for humans

Anyone vacationing on the Adriatic is more likely to think of seeing jellyfish than a highly venomous lionfish. But experts warn that the likelihood is increasing every year. But the fish is not only life-threatening for humans, but also for the entire ecosystem.

The problem: In contrast to the Indian Ocean, the lionfish in the Mediterranean Sea has hardly any predators. The predatory fish can spread out undisturbed and hunt crustaceans and small fish. The invader apparently migrated to the Mediterranean Sea via the Suez Canal National Geographic to experience. The first specimen was discovered off Israel in 1992, in 2016 for the first time in southeastern Sicily, and in 2019 on the Adriatic Sea. The species is now encroaching further west and north.

Lionfish in the Mediterranean: Italy, Croatia, Greece and also Türkiye affected

The consequences for the ecosystem are drastic. According to the environmental organization WWF, the stock of prey fish has decreased in recent years. The lionfish does enormous damage because it has a large appetite. According to the WWF, his stomach can expand up to 30 times its original volume.

“Experience from other parts of the world shows how much damage it can do: In the Bahamas, a 40 percent increase in lionfish populations between 2004 and 2010 has been associated with a 65 percent decline in its prey species,” reports the WWF.

Fishermen in Italy, Turkey, Greece and Cyprus are already targeting the lionfish. Because the lionfish is a popular food fish. This also seems to be the solution for the “killer of the seas” – the invasive blue crab on the coast of Italy. (ml)