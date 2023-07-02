Home page World

From: Sandra Kathe

Split

Since the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine, warnings of serious consequences have repeatedly been issued. And they could be more far-reaching than expected.

Odessa/Kiev – According to an assessment by the Russian environmental activist Vladimir Sliwjak, the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine could still have threatening consequences weeks and months after the massive tidal wave, which will also affect tourism in the Black Sea region. In addition to Ukrainian coastal regions, caution should also be exercised on coastal sections of Bulgaria and Georgia.

Dangers loomed not only because, according to Slivyak’s information, a “poisonous broth” flowed from the destroyed reservoir first into the Dnipro River and then down the stream into the Black Sea: Dangerous mines used in the Ukraine war could also have been driven into the water in the incident be. For bathers who, despite the war, went into the water in Crimea or in coastal cities like Odessa last summer, there were dangers, according to his assessment, the streaming service reported on the basis of an interview with Slivyak Joyn.

Chemicals and mines in the water: environmentalists warn of dangers on vacation

For decades, sewage from neighboring factories flowed into the Kakhovka reservoir, which was created in the 1950s, according to Slivyak, who has been involved in environmental protection organizations in Russia since the 1980s and also regularly warns of the potentially devastating consequences of nuclear energy. Slivyak and his comrades reckon that large amounts of industrial waste were stored at the bottom of the lake, which could have escaped with the tidal wave after the destruction of the dam.

“First and foremost, I would now advise everyone not to go into the water both in Crimea and in Odessa,” one said Joyn-News report on the environmentalist whose organization Ecodefense was put on the list of so-called “foreign agents” by the Putin regime and who now lives in exile in Germany. In Bulgaria, too, it could now be important to take water samples regularly. According to Slivyak, mines that have been driven into the sea and are now being swept away uncontrollably could even endanger people in the coastal regions off Bulgaria or Georgia.

In Odessa the consequences of the dam catastrophe are visible. However, people still go to the beach. (Archive image) © Oleksandr Gimanov/AFP

Destroyed dam in Ukraine: Thunberg also denounces environmental damage

The dam on the Dnipro in Russian-occupied territory was destroyed on June 6 for reasons that are still unclear. Huge amounts of water escaped and large areas were flooded. Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of being responsible for the collapse of the dam.

During a visit to Kiev at the end of June 2023, the Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg also commented on the environmental damage caused by Russia’s war against Ukraine and spoke of an “ecocide”. The environment and thus people’s livelihoods and houses were “deliberately” targeted, the 20-year-old denounced at a press conference and called for stricter consequences for this “form of warfare”. (saka with AFP)