The case Pablo Neruda, which seeks to determine the cause of death of the Chilean poet in September 1973, is nearing its final stretch after more than 10 years of investigation in the courts of his country. A team of international experts has been meeting since January 25 to determine whether the origin of the bacterium found in the body in 2017, Clostridium botulinum, is toxic or not. The conclusions will be known next Friday, February 3, and will be key to clarifying whether there was third-party intervention in the death of the Nobel Prize for Literature, days after September 11, 1973.

“The complexity of Neruda case, Like the generality of the cases that we have in court, it is the time elapsed. His death was on September 23, 1973 and we are about to celebrate 50 years, while the investigation began 40 years later. In this case, there is also associated scientific research, ”says Judge Paola Plaza, who will have the mission of closing a historic case that has aroused interest both inside and outside Chile. She will do so on a scientific basis after hearing the conclusions of the panel of experts.

The Chilean poet died on September 23, 1973, 12 days after the military coup that overthrew the socialist government of Salvador Allende. He had metastatic prostate cancer. But in 2011 the Communist Party (PC), where the writer was active, filed a complaint that questioned that hypothesis after Manuel Araya, who was his driver, denounced that he was poisoned with chemicals by the military regime while he was admitted to the Santa Clinic. Maria in Santiago.

Judge Plaza received the Neruda case in 2020, when the magistrate who investigated him for nine years, Mario Carroza, was promoted to the Supreme Court. He was the same judge who in 2013 ordered the exhumation of the writer’s body from Isla Negra, a coastal town 100 kilometers from Santiago.

Minister Plaza González reviews the files of the case for the death of Neruda in Santiago (Chile).

Cristian Soto Quiroz

It is the third time that an international panel of experts supports this cause and, on this occasion, it is made up of specialists from Canada, Mexico, El Salvador, the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark and the United States. The Chilean Ministry of the Interior, which financed the expertise, the Legal Medical Service and the plaintiffs of the PC are also part of it. Two lawyers, Rodolfo Reyes, the poet’s nephew, and Elizabeth Flores, are in charge of the case.

In these years the Neruda case has had three panels and several episodes. For example, in 2017 there was a first finding of a bacterium, Staphylocus aureus. It was the second group of experts that cleared up the doubts, since it established that the origin was exogenous. But he also made another discovery: the presence of clostridium botulinum. “When a proteomic and genomic analysis of different bacteria was being carried out, this finding appeared. It is for this reason that this third panel arose that focuses on the study of the DNA of the substance found, because in the genomics there were open questions, ”explains Judge Plaza.

“It is not normal for a person to have this substance, but this can be due to many things, be multi-causal. One of those explanations is the thesis of the complaint that was presented: that the substance was inoculated to cause death. That is what the genomic panel must elucidate”, adds the magistrate.

A cause of ancient justice

The court where Plaza works, the judge investigating the circumstances of Neruda’s death in 1973, is the last bastion of the old Chilean justice that was reformed in 2005 and that changed the inquisitive and secret system for an oral one in which inquiries Today they are in the hands of prosecutors. But it is still valid only for the hundreds of cases opened for human rights violations that occurred during the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship.

“This is a pencil, paper, thread and needle court,” says the judge in her office in downtown Santiago. As she points out, on her desk you can see several files sewn by hand by actuaries, the old-fashioned way, and they still put the sheets together one by one, ordering them with numbers and letters. Everything seems light years away from judicial digitization.

Plaza has been a minister of the Santiago Appeals Court since 2018. And she is part of the new generation of judges in charge of investigating crimes after the Coup d’état, whose 50th anniversary will be commemorated on September 11, 2023. In fact, once a month former security agents, prosecuted for kidnappings, homicides and torture and who are over 70 or 80 years old, meet again in their court to sign a book in which they record that they comply with the precautionary measure of release on bail while their cases are pending.

Between 2018 and 2023, Plaza has had 125 cases on its hands and in several it has already sentenced ex-uniformed soldiers in the first instance, most of whom were part of the dictatorship’s security services, the National Intelligence Directorate (DINA) and the National Information Center (CNI). Among the 86 that he has in full investigation is the case of the death of Neruda, which has just entered its decisive phase. But that legal decision will be different from those he has taken in other cases.

From laws to science

Before becoming an investigator, the judge gained experience as a rapporteur for the Santiago Court of Appeals and the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court. In that role she studied hundreds of case files already completed, most of the human rights violations committed in the 17 years of military rule, between 1973 and 1990.

All that experience helped him later to reconstruct crimes committed 40 or 50 years ago. These are cases in which not only memory is put to the test, but you must gather evidence, contrast testimonies and dive into case files that are already closed, but that have key information. “That is very complex. One generally tends to mistakenly think that information is being hidden, but this is not always the case. I have put myself to the test. I am 54 years old and I have tried to remember episodes from 30 years ago and it is complicated”, says Plaza.

But Neruda case It has been totally different from the others. It is the only one in which the judge has had to study other disciplines to investigate and, soon, resolve. For example, books and papers scientists on genetics, chemistry, biochemistry, NGS technology and, above all, clostridium botulinum analysis. He has also been permanently advised by a biochemist from the Investigative Police (PDI) and a forensic odontologist from the Legal Medical Service (SML).

Paola Plaza González, former rapporteur of the Appeals Court of Santiago and of the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court. Cristian Soto Quiroz

A chain of poisonings

In Chilean judicial history after the coup, poisonings of opponents of the regime have been investigated, but after Neruda’s death. In 1976 it was the murdered former Santiago Real Estate curator Renato León Zenteno, who was poisoned with sarin gas, a case that Judge Plaza also investigated and in which she prosecuted four DINA agents. A year later, in 1977, and using the same method, the murder of Manuel Leyton Robles, a former DINA official, was committed.

In 1982, the former president of Chile between 1964 and 1970, the Christian Democrat Eduardo Frei Montalva, died at the Santa María Clinic. Although Judge Alejandro Madrid established in 2019 that he died from a chemical substance, in 2021 a unanimous ruling by the Santiago Court of Appeals, of which Minister Plaza was also a part, overturned that thesis. The court considered that there was no homicide, but that the death was “as a result of medical complications.” The case is in the Supreme Court for review.

The fourth event dates back to 1981, eight years after Neruda’s death, and for which there are legal advances. This, after in February 2021 the Santiago Court of Appeals confirmed the sentences of five former uniformed officers for the murder of two prisoners and the frustrated homicide of another five: they are accused of having poisoned them with botulinum toxin while they were detained in the old Public Prison .

Judge Plaza will be the one who finally determines whether or not Neruda’s death is part of this chain or, as always thought, he died a natural death from cancer.