The wife of the head of the State Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, was poisoned with heavy metals

In Ukraine, an attempt was made on the wife of the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) Kirill Budanov. According to sources, Marianna Budanova was diagnosed with heavy metal poisoning.

The country’s law enforcement agencies began an investigation into the incident.

Details of the assassination attempt on the wife of the head of the GUR have been revealed

It is known that after a prolonged deterioration in health, Budanova was hospitalized. She is now completing her course of treatment, but will still be under the supervision of doctors.

These substances are not used in any way in everyday life or military affairs. Their presence may indicate a deliberate attempt to poison a specific person. Anonymous intelligence source

Information about the incident was not officially confirmed. The victim’s husband also did not comment on her.

The head of the State Intelligence Service of Ukraine survived at least ten assassination attempts

Budanov has repeatedly told the press that he survived a series of assassination attempts – in total, according to him, there were about ten of them.

So, the first happened in 2019, when a bomb was planted under the bottom of the car of the head of the State Intelligence Directorate: the attempt failed because the charge exploded prematurely.

It is known that since then Budanov has changed his habits in order to protect his life. In particular, he practically never leaves the office, where classical music plays around the clock in order to protect against possible wiretapping.

Photo: Valentyn Ogirenko / Reuters

People in Russia were interested in Budanov’s personality

Western journalists dubbed Budanov one of the “main irritants for the Kremlin.” They recalled that during a special operation in Ukraine, two missile strikes were carried out on the Main Intelligence Directorate building in Kyiv – in May 2022 and in June of this year.

In Russia, Budanov was subsequently reported to have been seriously wounded. It was alleged that one of the missiles hit the office next to his; subsequently, the head of the Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate, in serious condition, was allegedly taken by helicopter to Poland for treatment

However, according to one officer, the chief simply “dusted himself off, put on his cap and went outside to inspect the damage.” In addition, he was able to reassure his subordinates after a Russian missile attack. Budanov also promised to respond to Moscow’s attack on Kyiv.

The Main Intelligence Directorate recognized Kyiv’s involvement in terrorist attacks in Russia

In May, Budanov officially confirmed that his department was involved in the bombings of famous Russians. In particular, journalist Daria Dugina, war correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky, and writer Zakhar Prilepin were also victims of assassination attempts.

A lot of people have already gotten it. There are media, public cases that become public knowledge Kirill BudanovHead of the State Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine

The head of Ukrainian intelligence also stated that the country’s special services have eliminated and will continue to eliminate Russians anywhere in the world “until the complete victory of Ukraine.” Budanov later explained that the expression applied only to those Russians who “are war criminals.”