The Skripals do not want to participate in the hearings on the Sturgess poisoning case

It has become known that former GRU officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia do not want to appear at a hearing in the UK on the Salisbury poisoning case, allegedly for security reasons. This information was announced during the preliminary hearing.

The Skripals do not consider it necessary to attend the meeting

According to The Guardian newspaper, the Skripals believe that the information they provided to law enforcement earlier should be sufficient, and their presence at the meeting is not necessary. At the same time, members of the family of British woman Dawn Sturgess, who allegedly became a victim of a toxic substance, want the Skripals to be added to the list of possible witnesses.

At the same time, the British government asked for increased security measures at the hearing, including delaying the broadcast by 15 minutes in case of disclosure of data that could harm national security. The trial will begin in October.

Sergei and Yulia Skripal were poisoned on March 4, 2018; both later recovered and were discharged from the hospital. According to London, they suffered because of the Novichok nerve agent developed in the USSR. A few months later, in June, Don Sturgess and Charlie Rowley poisoned themselves in Amesbury. The couple was placed in the same hospital where the Skripals were treated; the British woman could not be saved. Rowley came to his senses. The man said that he found a bottle of suspected poison in the park and gave it to the deceased.

The Sturgess family subsequently filed a lawsuit in the High Court in London alleging Russian violations of human rights. The family’s lawyers began proceedings in court in accordance with the European Convention on Human Rights. The defendants in the case are the Russian Federation, the Russian Ministry of Defense and the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (GRU). The Russian side rejected accusations of involvement in the death of the British woman.

Russia has been waiting for a response from Britain for six years

Russia first received an official response from Great Britain in the case of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia only six years later – in 2024. As stated by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, this response can be considered “a semblance of an official reaction.”

A note from the British Foreign Office reported that Yulia Skripal took note of the offer of consular assistance, but rejected it. At the same time, nothing is said about the fate of Sergei Skripal. In this regard, Zakharova wanted to ask Great Britain if he was alive.

Although they say they wait three years for what was promised, here it turned out twice as long Maria Zakharovaofficial representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Russia accused Britain of fabricating poisonings

In turn, Russia accused Britain of fabricating the poisoning of the Skripals as part of preparing its population for confrontation with Moscow. The Russian Embassy in London indicated that the kingdom’s authorities were not interested in searching for the truth.

Among other things, the embassy noted that over all these years the true circumstances of what happened were never established by official London, which refused the cooperation offered by Moscow. Russian Ambassador to Britain Andrei Kelin also pointed out that London does not intend to share information about the progress and results of the investigation. The diplomat expressed the opinion that one of the possible reasons for the reluctance to share information is the lack of data that would truly confirm the guilt of the Russian Federation.

Skripal’s niece doubted the British version of the Novichok poisoning. Her doubts are primarily caused by statements from Scotland Yard. “We were told that this was some kind of Novichok. According to their stories, the whole of Salisbury was supposed to die from this “Novichok”, but it turns out that everyone around is alive,” Victoria explained. She is convinced that in order to close the case, a trial is needed.