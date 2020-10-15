On Thursday, October 15, a new sanctions list was published in the official journal of the European Union, approved by the EU countries against Russia in connection with the poisoning of the well-known opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The list includes six citizens of the Russian Federation and the State Research Institute of Organic Chemistry and Technology (GosNIIOKhT), which was developing chemical weapons, including Novichka. Russian President Vladimir Putin is not on the list.

The sanctions list includes the head of the FSB Alexander Bortnikov, the first deputy head of the presidential administration Sergei Kiriyenko and his subordinate Andrei Yarin, deputy defense ministers Alexei Krivoruchko and Pavel Popov, as well as the presidential envoy to the Siberian Federal District Sergei Menyailo.

The sanctions are usual – restriction of entry to the EU countries, freezing of bank accounts and other assets belonging to the specified persons and identified in European banks. Many in Europe considered this response from Brussels to be clearly insufficient, given that there had been the use of chemical weapons on the territory of a country that is a member of the OPCW. It is also emphasized that the same type of weapon was used in March 2018 during the assassination attempt on Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury, UK.

However, the EU’s decision provoked a sharp reaction from Moscow. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov threatened to end any dialogue with the leaders of the European Union and to “mirror” the new sanctions. He motivated this by the fact that Germany refused to cooperate with Russia in the investigation of the incident with Navalny. In connection with this, Moscow does not consider the fact of the oppositionist’s poisoning to be proven.

In Europe, the Kremlin reacted calmly to these threats. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas stated: “We have witnessed the poisoning of a person with a prohibited nerve agent. This is not a question of bilateral relations between Russia and Germany. This applies to the entire international community. ”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel Spokesman Steffen Seibert stressed: “The policy of the German government has always been a willingness to maintain a thread of dialogue and at the same time to clearly call a spade a spade if Russia violates international rules or international law.” According to Berlin, there is nothing more to discuss in the case of Navalny’s poisoning. The fact of using the “Novice” is proven. And all EU countries agree with Germany on this.

Recall that earlier, France and Germany were in favor of the introduction of sanctions by the European Union. Thus, in the statements of the foreign ministries of the two countries, the attempt on Navalny was regarded as an attack on the basic principles of democracy and political pluralism.

Photo by Alexey Navalny from social networks.

