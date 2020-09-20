In a photo published on his Instagram account, Alexeï Navalny is standing, a month after his poisoning. In legend, he tells of his trembling legs and a recovery that starts well, but promises to be long. Earlier in the week, the Russian opponent had already posted a photo in his hospital room in Berlin (Germany), surrounded by his wife and children. The very first since coming out of the coma.

His relatives have conducted their own investigation, which starts from a hotel room in Siberia. In a video dated August 20, the day the Russian opponent collapsed on a plane, his relatives are seen in a race against time. They inspect the room where Alexeï Navalny would have slept a few hours earlier. With red circles embedded in the images, they highlight the presence of several bottles of water, which they collected before the arrival of the security service and sent secretly to Germany. It was on one of them that the traces of a powerful poison were detected by a laboratory.

