It is clear: Putin has his critics poisoned. What can Germany do now? Very simple: stop Nord Stream 2. Immediately.

It is well known that it is always good when there is still room for improvement. But now that a Bundeswehr laboratory has come to the conclusion that the Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny one Attack with Novichok has fallen victim, even Angela Merkel gasps. Nothing works anymore. The Chancellor spoke of an “attempted poisoning”, and now very serious questions arose that Moscow had to answer. Why only now?

Over a week ago, doctors from the Berlin Charité had already found traces of poison in Navalny’s body, which their Russian colleagues were unable to detect despite their best efforts. The only difference, by no means a small one, is that the chemical nerve agent Novichok is not available in any Moscow bazaar. This inevitably reinforces the suspicion that the Russian state is behind this heinous act – although it is still unclear whether the trail leads directly to the Kremlin.

And now? Moscow’s announcement that it is ready to cooperate fully with Berlin can safely be seen as a bad joke. The downing of the MH 17 over eastern Ukraine, the Murder in the Berlin Tiergarten, was that what? Just. Instead, Russia is now turning the tables and accusing Germany of a lack of cooperation. Not to mention the crude comments of Andrei Lugowoi. The ex-KGB employee and current member of the Duma claims in all seriousness that Navalny could only have been poisoned in the Charité.

And the west? Outrage and full-bodied words. The crime against Navalny is directed “against the fundamental values ​​and rights for which we stand,” says Merkel. How true. Unfortunately, it is also true that someone like Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, for example, has his own set of values. That is the name of the dilemma: The answer to the Nawalny causa must be a European one. But that will not exist as long as national egoisms, often driven by economic interests, have priority in dealing with Moscow. Addressed to Berlin’s address, this means: stop Nord-Stream 2 and do so immediately. The time is ripe for it. If not now then when?