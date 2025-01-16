Day of the Three Wise Men Parade in Córdoba. Of course, January 4, because this year the rain caused the City Council to advance it to Saturday, January 4. The streets are filled with families and friends who come to eat out with the little ones to prepare for the arrival of Their Majesties of the East.

This is what happened with him group of more than 40 people (family and friends) affected by an intoxication that is being investigated by the Department of Health of the Government of Andalusia after ingesting pringá montaditosand after which three of them went to the health services.

Tests were performed on all three: two negative stool cultures and one negative blood culture. The rest, up to 44 affected, did not go to the doctor, according to Health data. However, finally one of those who did go (a woman of about sixty years of age) ended up dying, although, for now, the Junta de Andalucía has insisted a lot that “it has not been possible to confirm that the cause is consumption.” of foods related to the outbreak.

The suspected agent that the Córdoba Public Health service is working on is E. Coli and Clostridium Perfringens. Health sources consulted by ABC indicate that the symptoms of an E. Coli infection generally include diarrhea (which can range from mild to severe), abdominal pain, and in some cases, nausea and vomiting. Some E. Coli outbreaks have been serious, even causing deaths in rare cases.









This same Wednesday, personnel from the health inspection service appeared at the hotel establishment in Córdoba capital where these people went to eat. They went to celebrate a birthdaythey ate pringá montaditos and celebrated the anniversary with several cakes, as explained by the owner of the bar, and then continued the afternoon of leisure, according to the information collected by this newspaper.

Health inspections at the bar

ABC has been able to speak with the owner of the affected establishment, who has indicated that he himself has voluntarily contacted Health to offer samples of the food under suspicion: a Homemade pringá that is made in its own establishment. However, the territorial Health delegate has communicated this afternoon by audio that this Monday the 13th a complaint was filed in her department with the facts that have activated the corresponding investigation protocol.

For now it is the only measure taken by the health authorities awaiting results: the taking of samples and their analysis as well as a survey of those affected that day by this poisoning. The owner maintains that he has passed all the health inspections without any type of qualms and that on January 4th “hundreds of people passed by the bar and almost all of them drank montaditos de pringá.” And he insists that of the 44 affected, “only three went to the health services without any testing positive.”

This hotelier admits to feeling very affected by everything that is happening and wanted to convey his condolences to the family of the deceased, about whom it remains to be officially known whether or not there is a direct relationship with this outbreak.