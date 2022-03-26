Home page world

Of: Leyla Yildiz

Because of possible poisoning with knockout drops, 450 students have broken off their skiing holiday. Nine of them suddenly fell ill at a party.

Utrecht/Risoul – Hundreds of Dutch students have canceled their skiing holiday in France after possible poisoning with knockout drops. Nine of around 450 students from Utrecht had suddenly become ill at an après-ski party and five of them had to be treated in hospital. This was reported by the public broadcaster NOS.

Poisoning on a skiing holiday: students suspected drugs in their drinks

Those affected complained about tremors and memory loss, they had to vomit or suddenly collapsed. The incidents occurred in the ski resort of Risoul in the French Alps. According to the NOS report, the students from the Netherlands suspected that drugs had been mixed into their drinks.

Despite increased surveillance, further incidents occurred. According to research by the broadcaster, there have been dozens of students affected on further trips to the place recently, and a specific bar was targeted. The operator, however, denied allegations that he was very concerned about security and gave the police the camera recordings from his bar made available.

Poisoning cases in France: nationwide campaign to protect partygoers from knockout drops

A nationwide campaign to protect partygoers from knockout drops is underway in France after club and discotheque visitors increased complaints about incidents. Specially trained police officers are available around the clock on a hotline. In addition, clinics have recently been instructed to carry out a toxicological examination for all unconscious people admitted. Possible traces of knockout drops can no longer be detected later. (dpa/ly)