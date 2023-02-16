On February 16, victims of poisoning with “proper nutrition” kits in Rostov-on-Don told Izvestia about what had happened.

As the victim Irina stated, she and a young man were hospitalized in an almost unconscious state with vomiting, diarrhea and terrible pains in the stomach and intestines. At the moment they are being treated under the supervision of doctors in the hospital.

“It’s very ironic – I got poisoned with healthy food, I never felt so bad in my life,” said another victim, Dmitry.

According to him, on the day of hospitalization, he thought that he would not reach the hospital.

“My stomach is strong, but something happened that even almost foam was already coming out of my mouth, loss of consciousness, and so on,” the man said.

He added that other poisoned people lost their legs and arms and had a high temperature of 40 degrees for several days.

Earlier, on February 15, the Investigative Committee (IC) reported that residents of Rostov-on-Don were massively poisoned with ready-made kits with “proper nutrition”. On the fact of the incident, the Soviet Interdistrict Investigation Department of the regional department of the department opened a criminal case. It is noted that the case was initiated on the grounds of Part 1 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

In this regard, on February 16, the head of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, Alexander Bastrykin, instructed to report to him on the progress of the criminal case, which was initiated on the fact of poisoning. It is noted that during the investigation, searches were carried out at the office of the company that produced the kits.