Several journalists who left Russia were allegedly poisoned in the past year. That reports the Latvia-based Russian online research medium The Insider Tuesday. The newspaper reports three confirmed and two unconfirmed cases of poisoning.

In October, Elena Kostyuchenko, a journalist for the independent Novaya Gazeta and from Medusa, were poisoned in Munich. She suffered from, among other things, a strange sweat odor, headache, pain in the upper abdomen and swelling. German doctors ruled out a number of diagnoses. According to them, the journalist was probably poisoned, according to The Insider.

A week later, Irina Bablojan, a journalist from the independent Ekho Moscow, the same kind of complaints as Kostyuchenko in Tbilisi. She moved from Moscow to the Georgian capital Tbilisi in October. According to medical experts The Insider spoke to, her symptoms also appear to be caused by poisoning. Natalja Arno, the leader of the Free Russia Foundation, is also said to have been poisoned in the Czech capital Prague.

Warn

With the article, the website of the critical Russian journalist Roman Dobrokhotov wants to warn other critics of the Kremlin. “As shown in this text, poisoning victims may not realize that they have been poisoned for a long time and do not go to the right doctors,” reports The Insider, “and when the realization comes, it is usually impossible to detect traces of the poison. track down.” Usually, The Insider does not publish its investigations until the perpetrators have been identified. “But in this case, after consulting with the victims of the poisoning, the editors decided to make available the available data to warn the activists and journalists who left Russia.”

It is not the first time that reports of poisoning from Kremlin critics have come out. The most famous example is the imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, of whom several poisoning stories have been reported.