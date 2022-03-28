Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich suffered symptoms of poisoning after a match in Kiev in early March. This was reported by the website of the Wall Street Journal (later confirmed by the spokesman of the Russian magnate), citing among the symptoms the redness of the eyes, the temporary loss (for a few hours) of vision, constant and painful tearing and peeling on the face and hands. . His condition has now improved and he is not in danger of life after the treatment he was subjected to in Turkey. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who met Abramovich, did not have any problems. During the meeting in Kiev Abramovich and the other participants consumed only water and chocolate. The dose of toxic substance would have been modest, not such as to endanger the lives of the people targeted: the aim of the attackers would have been only to scare them. Initially there was also talk of two Ukrainian delegates intoxicated, news later denied by the chief negotiator Mikhaylo Podolyak to the Kyiv Independent website who spoke of “speculation”, adding that all Ukrainian negotiators “are working as usual”.