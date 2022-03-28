For the Chelsea owner, who had traveled to Kiev earlier this month, problems with his face, hands and eyes. Treated in Turkey, he is now out of danger. Blame the Moscow hawks, eager to sabotage the peace negotiations
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich suffered symptoms of poisoning after a match in Kiev in early March. This was reported by the website of the Wall Street Journal (later confirmed by the spokesman of the Russian magnate), citing among the symptoms the redness of the eyes, the temporary loss (for a few hours) of vision, constant and painful tearing and peeling on the face and hands. . His condition has now improved and he is not in danger of life after the treatment he was subjected to in Turkey. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who met Abramovich, did not have any problems. During the meeting in Kiev Abramovich and the other participants consumed only water and chocolate. The dose of toxic substance would have been modest, not such as to endanger the lives of the people targeted: the aim of the attackers would have been only to scare them. Initially there was also talk of two Ukrainian delegates intoxicated, news later denied by the chief negotiator Mikhaylo Podolyak to the Kyiv Independent website who spoke of “speculation”, adding that all Ukrainian negotiators “are working as usual”.
causes
–
The causes of the symptoms are not clear, but according to the US newspaper, the Moscow hawks, eager to sabotage the peace negotiations, would be blamed. Western experts examined the incident, concluding that it is difficult to determine whether the symptoms were caused by chemical, biological agents or by some type of attack with electromagnetic radiation. Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale after the British government sanctions against Russian oligarchs, including Roman himself, 55, Russian and Israeli passport, repeatedly referred to as a point of contact between the two warring parties as his mother was born in Ukraine.
March 28, 2022 (change March 29, 2022 | 01:06)
