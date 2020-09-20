Highlights: A parcel sent poison to US President Donald Trump

Suspected packet caught in investigation before going to Rashtrapati Bhavan White House

FBI and Secret Service are investigating the case

It is suspected that the packet poisoned has been sent from Canada

Washington

Amid the din of the US presidential election, a parcel full of poison has been planted by the police. The special thing is that this suspicious parcel was sent to President Donald Trump. The package is suspected to contain a poison named Risin, for which two investigations have been done to confirm it. American news channel CNN reported this to police officials on Saturday. Actually, every letter or parcel sent to the US Rashtrapati Bhavan White House is trimmed and examined. When there is no doubt in the investigation, he is sent further to the White House.

A US law enforcement agency official said the package was likely shipped from Canada. Investigations are on to confirm this. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Secret Service are investigating the case. The FBI official told news channel CNN, “The FBI and our secret service and the US Postal Inspection Service are investigating the case together. At present, there is no doubt of any kind of danger to the common people.

Risin is a very deadly element that is extracted from castor beans. It has been used in terrorist attacks. It can be used as a powder, mist, pellet or acid. On eating risin poison, a person experiences vomiting, blood starts leaking from inside the stomach and intestines, liver, spleen and kidney fail, and finally the entire circulatory system of the human being comes to a standstill. She goes.