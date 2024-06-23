Poison Ivy he is one of Batman’s most famous nemeses and today he returns to our pages thanks to the cosplay signed by Rolyatwho perfectly stepped into the shoes, or rather into the “leaves”, of this famous eco-terrorist with a poisonous touch.

Having first appeared in the Batman comics way back in 1966, Poison Ivy’s modern origins date back to a mutation that affects the biochemist Pamela Isley, giving her superhuman strength, the ability to control any form of plant life at will and to easily subjugate creatures. people’s minds thanks to pheromones, except for a certain hero who watches over the streets of Gotham. Thanks to these skills, the woman becomes a feared eco-terrorist who carries out terrible acts to safeguard nature and impose the dominion of mother nature.