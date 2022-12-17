Poison ivy: just naming it brings back bad childhood memories, when parents warned them during long walks in the middle of nature. This plant continues to cause many problems and now the first case of naturalization has been identified. The species found is considered alien, originating from North America and some parts of China itself; we had never seen it yet, and the first case seems to have been right in Sassi Neri in Impruneta, in the province of Florence. And we’re not just talking about a single plant, but about a real population that grew spontaneously.

A team of botanists discovered all of this dell’Orto and Botanical Museum of the University of Pisa composed of: Giovanni Astuti, Francesco Roma-Marzio and Roberta Vangelisti. After various investigations, they managed to have their discovery published in the journal Italian Botanist: official body of the Italian Botanical Society. A big step for ever more meticulous research, especially because of what the Toxicodendron radicans: official name of the poisonous plant. The same Cidic, the Center for innovation and dissemination of culture of the University of Pisa has published a Note about.

Poison ivy: how to deal with it?

“Biological invasions are among the most relevant environmental issues in our society today. Alien animal or plant species, knowingly or unknowingly introduced by man into an area where they would never have arrived with natural dynamics, can cause even serious damage to native biodiversity. In some cases, however, the problems caused by these species can also directly backfire on the human species. The discovery of poison ivy in Impruneta is an important example in this sense, which perhaps can be useful to make us more aware of these problems” declared the Professor Lorenzo Peruzzi, Director of the Garden and Botanical Museum of the University of Pisa.

This means that it is very important to be aware of what is around us, in order to have extra security in the area. The same plant had been found in Trentino-Alto Adige in 1893 and in 1930but it was not declared as a wild cultivation, but as one species occasionally escaped from cultivation. At the moment, if you have been in contact with the plant in question, contact your doctor for immediate diagnosis and an effective treatment method for a speedy recovery. In North America, millions of people are affected by acute dermatitis and this causes severe pain, sometimes all too unbearable.