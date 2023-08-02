The DC world consists of comics, live action films and animated products. Among the best of recent years there is the series dedicated to Harley Quinn and Poison Ivyin which the two form a relationship. Now, we can see a cosplay inspired by such versions of the characters, shared via Instagram by clairthompsn.

clairthompsn shows us the double cosplay of Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy. These are three shots that represent the passion between the two women in three simple frames, as they approach each other. This structure makes it possible to transform an often static medium into a moving act, which manages to tell a story without the need for any words. Even the costumes are excellent and manage to recreate the characters to perfection.

tell us, what do you think of the Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn cosplay shared by clairthompsn? Were the DC characters recreated in the best way or do you think you’ve seen higher quality versions?