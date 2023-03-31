Bologna, poison in salmon penne: “He wanted to kill me, but…”

Alexander Leon Asolithe 21-year-old who in the province of Bologna has killed his stepfather poisoning him with the sodium nitrate mixed with salmon penne and tried to do the same with the motherin the appeal process he admitted everything: “It was me“. A gesture that Monica Marchionithe woman who survived only by not having finished the dish which had an aftertaste of ammoniadid not expect and that now although the son had tried to kill her tootrying to suffocate her and make her drink the poison, now he hesitates: “I know it’s a killerbut if one day he should really repent – the woman explains to Repubblica – I will I would hug againWhy I miss him so much. The woman retraces those tragic moments: “Before I had the image that it wasn’t him, even though I knew it was like that, but I called him “the boy”. Instead I had to accept the reality: he was just my son that night. He wasn’t “the boy”. He was my son.”

“After that tragic episode – Monica Marchioni continues in Repubblica – I have only seen it twice, in court. The first one, he didn’t see me. The second, however, ours looks yes. I am cross. And the instinct was to hug him. Strong, very strong. I had a sicknessbecause I wanted to hold him but I knew it wasn’t even right, especially in that moment when the victim that was in me was much stronger than the mom. Now it’s a tremendous fight, because he has committed a absurd crime, violent, premeditated, did not act on impulse. AND he just did it for the money, for the inheritance. I don’t forget those eyes. If one day I knew that it is really regretmaybe the first thing I would do would be hug him. Why I miss him so much. I miss hearing the its smell“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

