Poison Giant | Perhaps the most dangerous plant in Finland grew in Tampere – it is deadly poisonous and was quickly removed

Poison ivy is easily mixed with a plant that is suitable for salad.

Hatanpää In the arboretum in Tampere, a deadly poison ivy has been growing since the beginning of the week.

The plant blooming along the Arboretum’s stream looked vaguely like a daisy or goat’s milkweed, which are also used in salads in early summer. If you accidentally put poison ivy in a salad, it will kill you within a couple of hours.

Perennial a plant that grows in shallow waters and blooms in July and August. The nature gate according to Myrkkykeiso, the most dangerous plant in Finland. The poison giant all parts contain kikutoxin, which is highly toxic to almost all mammals. Poison quickly causes an epilepsy-like syndrome that can lead to death within a few hours at worst. Observed In the stream of the Hatanpää arboretum near the lake.

Detected poison ivy is usually completely dug up with protective equipment and disposed of in a closed plastic bag. If the plant breaks and gets into water, it may poison small bodies of water.

A couple of years ago, poison ivy was found on the swimming beaches of Lempäälä and Vesilahti. Morning paper said that the municipality of Lempäälä removed the plants. On the other hand, Yle news in 2021, that a poison ivy was found on the beach in Jyväskylä. The growing area was immediately demarcated with flag lines and removed. The city also checked other beaches.

Arboretum The poison tank is located in a place where people don’t usually go. The situation is therefore not as acute as at the beaches.

Arboretum Gardener Veera Miettinen said at the beginning of the week that the poison giants will be eradicated as soon as possible. On Thursday, it was announced that they have now been destroyed.

“It was dug out with a spade and disposed of as mixed waste.”

The poison ivy has been spotted in the arboretum before. The observed plants have been single individuals. “They have not been destroyed, but a name plate has been put on them, which says that it is poisonous,” says Miettinen.

According to Miettinen, it is important to know how to recognize a poisonous plant growing in nature. There is so much poison ivy in the stream that the plant has to be destroyed. “It likes to grow near water bodies, that it has come from somewhere. Yes, you can probably find it somewhere else in Tampere.”

Put on rubber boots and rubber or nitrile gloves as gloves. The plant should not come into contact with the skin. Plant and the rhizome is dug up completely with, for example, a spade. Root pieces must not be left on the ground, as the plant spreads very easily. Earth’s surface covering for a few years can help eradicate underground rhizomes. All the plant parts are sealed tightly in a combustible plastic bag, which is disposed of as mixed waste, burned with a well-burning campfire, or delivered tightly packed to the nearest waste station. Destruction after, it is necessary to observe the place to make sure whether the plant has been eradicated. If poison ivy seedlings emerge again, the treatment must be repeated. See also About When Queen Elizabeth Discovered Latin America Has Something Worse Than Malaria

Correction 11.8. 2:35 p.m.: In the story’s fact box, we talked about nitrite gloves before. The correct term is nitrile glove.