E.Today it is part of the standard of good corporate management to want to do more than just make a profit. In extensive reports on “corporate responsibility”, corporations usually emphasize that they also want to take on social responsibility and be “good citizens”.

But with so-called corporate citizenship, in an emergency, it is not necessarily a long way off, as a random survey by WELT on the Alexei Navalny case showed. The companies involved in trade with Russia – unlike most ordinary citizens – do not want to comment on the assassination attempt on the Russian opposition.

Numerous trade associations and sole proprietorships declined to comment on request. This also applies to the Western European companies that are involved as financial partners in the controversial Gazprom Nord Stream 2 pipeline. The French energy company Engie was silent, as was the Dutch-British Shell and the German company Uniper.

“We are closely monitoring the current developments in the Alexej Navalny case and the relationship between Germany, the European Union and Russia. Please understand that we cannot comment on current developments beyond that, ”said Wintershall Dea.

Heavy burden on relations with Russia

And further: “A quick and thorough clarification of the case must now be the focus. We hope that Alexey Navalny’s health will improve soon and we wish him a speedy recovery. “

The Austrian mineral oil company OMV, also a financier of Nord Stream 2, stated that it “basically regularly analyzes the human rights situation in all countries in which it is involved with input from international human rights risk databases and experts and takes appropriate steps.” means remains unclear.

It is not evident that the growing doubts about the rule of law in Russia are leading German investors to rethink their approach. “Each company will and must decide for itself whether such a commitment will be postponed or even withdrawn,” explained the Federal Association of Wholesale, Foreign Trade, Services (BGA).

Russia is “an equally important and difficult partner,” it says: “We are still convinced that more can be achieved if you keep talking and trade than if you isolate yourself.” The economy here is “ the wrong lever. “

“We see no reason for re-evaluations in terms of corporate responsibility and corporate citizenship – especially as long as the case has not been resolved,” explained the Salzgitter steel group. Because regardless of current events, German-Russian economic relations are considered important and valuable.

“Our maxim for action is always: keep a sense of proportion and do not decide on the basis of spontaneous moods,” emphasizes the steel company: “We would appreciate it if those involved would act in the same way in this case.”

The poison attack on Navalny leaves no one indifferent

However, the Central Association of Electrical Engineering and Electronics Industry (ZVEI) points out that “it will not stop at the exchange of diplomatic notes.” “This is a heavy burden for the EU and Germany’s relations with Russia. The European Union and Germany must now unequivocally urge Russia to clarify the case, “says Wolfgang Weber, Chairman of the ZVEI Management Board:” Otherwise it will also have consequences for economic relations. “

“The poison attack on the Russian opposition politician Navalny leaves no one indifferent,” said Oliver Hermes, chairman of the Eastern Committee of German Business. Nevertheless, one should “not allow this incident to develop into a permanent burden on our bilateral relations and thus further impair German-Russian economic contacts.”

“Not compatible when major infrastructure projects are being pushed forward” Christian Lindner and Alexander Graf Lambsdorff welcome the German government’s clear stance towards Russia in the Navalny case. However, the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project must be suspended until all ambiguities have been cleared up.

There were good reasons why the Chancellor had refused to mix the Navalny case with sanctions against Nord Stream 2, ”explained Hermes:“ To react to Navalny’s poisoning with further economic sanctions, which would then again hit companies and the Russian population that were completely uninvolved in the matter , we think it’s wrong. “

4274 companies with German equity participation are currently active in the Russian market. German direct investments in Russia in 2019 amounted to around 2.6 billion euros. According to the German-Russian Chamber of Commerce Abroad, trade between the two countries collapsed by 24 percent to 22 billion euros in the first half of 2020 due to corona. After Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary, Russia only ranks fourth in German Eastern European trade.