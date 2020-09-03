And again it was the Novichok warfare agent. A weapon that has now been drawn again. Moscow does not go that far to openly admit the stab in the back. This is not necessary either. Suffice it to say: Anyone who messes with us will be caught.

D.he victim of the poison attack happens to be Russia’s best known and most popular government opponent. The Kremlin’s reaction – shrug. And now it is clear what kind of poison it was: many years ago Novichok was developed as a warfare agent far away from Moscow on the Volga. The federal government announced this on the basis of a toxicological investigation of the Berlin Charité – and summoned the Russian ambassador. For there is more and more evidence that Vladimir Putin is behind the attack on Alexei Navalny.

Oppositionists in Russia live dangerously. They fall out of windows, they are shot – and repeatedly poisoned, be it at home or abroad. And the obvious thing about these murders isn’t a glitch, it’s the message: if you mess with us, we’ll catch you. Even years later. No statute of limitations, no forgiveness.

also read

The Gift Novitschok – in English “newcomer” – is making headlines for the second time in just a few years. In 2018, the Russian ex-spy and defector Sergei Skripal was attacked with the neurotoxin in Great Britain. It’s one of the deadliest man-made substances. Skripal survived and a woman who touched the fabric died miserably.

Even with Skripal, the Kremlin declined: You have never had a neurotoxin called Novitschok. Rather, you pointed your finger at countries like the USA. Nobody believed that even then. In the West, it has long been certain that the Russian government kept the warfare agent in a secret arsenal after the end of the Cold War. A weapon that has now been drawn again.

also read Poisoned politician Navalny

From whom exactly, we don’t know. Moscow will not go that far to openly admit the stab in the back. Regardless of whether it is cyber attacks, fatal shots on opponents of the regime like in Berlin’s Kleiner Tiergarten or poison attacks. It is enough if everyone knows who it was. When the fear of death is believable. The West is reacting, but will not do anything serious. Moscow does what it wants. Simply because it can.