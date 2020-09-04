The poison Novichok was used by the Russian secret service in the attack in England in 2018. What can be learned from Britain’s approach?

On March 4, 2018, on a Sunday afternoon, passers-by in the English town of Salisbury found a man and a young woman unconscious on a park bench and asked for help. What began as a simple emergency call developed within a few weeks into one of the biggest diplomatic crises in the relationship between the West and Russia since the end of the Cold War. And from today’s perspective, it is an instructive preliminary version of what Germany did in the course of the poison attack on the Russian opposition Alexei Navalny could be imminent.

The two sick people from Salisbury were Sergei Skripal, a defector of the Russian secret service who had been taken up in Great Britain, and his daughter Julia, who had come to visit from Moscow. The doctors found poisoning both in the two police officers and in one of the police officers who had been summoned. Investigations and tests revealed poisoning with a nerve agent from the Novitschok group.

“Novitschok” – Russian: newcomer – is the name given to a series of highly toxic chemical warfare agents developed in the late phase of the Soviet Union, which was still unregistered when the international chemical weapons convention with its worldwide ban on existing chemical weapons came into force in 1997. They are binary warfare agents, i.e. consisting of two substances that are not suspect in themselves, which are only combined directly before use and whose individual components can therefore be easily manufactured, stored and transported.

Since a Russian scientist published the structure of the Novichok warfare agents in 1992 and had to go into exile for it, they have been known in specialist circles. During the Soviet era, there are said to have been two research and production facilities for Novichok: Shikhani in Russia and Nukus in Uzbekistan. Nukus, which had been fallow since the end of the Soviet Union, was dismantled and decontaminated with US help in 1999. Shikhani remained in operation. What happened there is not known.

On the prohibited list since November 2019

Salisbury marked Novichok’s entry from theory into reality. It is therefore a turning point in the history of international gun control. The International Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) added Novichok to its list of bans due to the Skripal attack in November 2019. A Novichok assassination attempt on Navalny by Russia would not only be a crime, but also the first breach of an international arms control agreement on ABC weapons by a major power – under international law comparable to the detonation of an atomic bomb and politically of similar explosive power.

In the Skripal case, the OPCW played a central role. At the request of the British, an OPCW team traveled to Salisbury, took their own samples, examined them in four independent laboratories and came to a clear conclusion: The analyzes, according to the public abstract of the final report from April 2018, “confirm the findings of the United Kingdom regarding the identity of the toxic chemical used in Salisbury ”, the name and structure of which was reserved for the confidential general report. The team “notes that the toxic chemical was of high purity”.

Any other possibility than that the chemical came from a state chemical weapons laboratory was almost impossible. Since no other country except Russia had programs for the development of Novichok warfare agents, the perpetrator was cleared from the British point of view. Moscow rejected requests from the OPCW for clarification about Novichok, pointing out that these weapons were not on the list of prohibited chemical weapons and spoke of “campaign” and “hysteria”. The political damage to the land was immense.

Within a few days after Prime Minister Theresa May presented the first British investigation results to Parliament on March 12, 2018, 29 countries expelled 153 Russian diplomats – the largest mass expulsion of its kind in history. As a recognized security politician, May was exactly the right person to mobilize Western solidarity in the Skripal case and to show the political hardship that she lacked in other matters such as Brexit.

Rare moment of unity

For Britain, the Skripal affair was a rare moment of national unity in the midst of the Brexit rifts. Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn never put himself as politically sidelined as with his doubts about the Russian perpetrators.

The Navalny affair is unlikely to have the same effect in Germany: The friendship with Moscow runs deep in politics for many, from the left to parts of the SPD to the AfD – for completely different motives, which makes it impossible to develop a unanimous attitude. German policy towards Russia is shaped more by deep-seated interests and emotions than by individual events.

In Great Britain, Moscow is no longer trusted. The relationship is poisoned

The poisoning of the Skripals – both now live under new identities in Australia – was only the first act of the affair. The second act was the death of Dawn Sturgess. The young English woman and her boyfriend found an old perfume bottle in Salisbury on June 30, 2018 and tried the contents on her wrist. She and her boyfriend ended up in the hospital with the same poisoning as the Skripals. Sturgess died. The attack claimed an indirect fatality.

The third act was to identify the alleged perpetrators. On September 3, 2018, the British police presented their investigation results. Accordingly, on March 2, two Russians with passports in the name of Alexander Petrow and Ruslan Boschirow flew to London. They visited Salisbury on March 3rd and again on March 4th before flying back to Moscow that evening. The police identified the two as suspects early on and found Novichok traces in their London hotel room. Video footage from surveillance cameras showed them near Skripal’s house in Salisbury, several kilometers from the tourist center. According to the police, they spied the situation on the first visit and attached the poison to Skripal’s door handle the second.

While the two presented themselves as harmless tourists in an embarrassing appearance on Russian television, the recordings of their passports published by the British on arrival proved that they had almost identical passport numbers, from a series issued by the Russian military intelligence service GRU. Further investigations revealed “Boschirow” as GRU Colonel Anatoly Tschepiga and “Petrow” as GRU military doctor Alexander Mishkin. A third GRU agent with experience in overseas operations, Denis Sergeyev, was in London from March 2-4, and met with the two of them. The investigative platform published detailed evidence Bellingcat together with Russian investigative media.

An affair with consequences

Since these publications, the Russian attempts at dementia have fallen silent. The British public prosecutor’s office has charged “Petrov” and “Boschirov” that there will be a trial but is unlikely. The Skripal affair has been largely cleared up by the police – and at the same time has been filed. The attack on Navalny, which was carried out in Russia itself and the course of which therefore cannot be determined by the German authorities, will, however, probably never be cleared up.

The political consequences of the Skripal affair continue to have an impact in Great Britain. A parliamentary inquiry into Russian influence in the country has been launched and reported back last July. New laws enable more targeted action against illegally invested flight capital. The public is unsettled: How can it be that Russian agents go unnoticed and unpunished against Russian exiles on the island? Why is London a money laundering facility for the obscene billionaire wealth of Russian oligarchs?

Relations with Russia are on the British political agenda – well beyond normal foreign policy. And the Skripal case shapes the perception: there is no longer any trust in Moscow, the relationship is poisoned in the long run.

In Germany this debate is still in its infancy. Unlike in Great Britain, however, the German relationship with Russia has always been a core political issue. A fundamental debate about the consequences of the Navalny attack in Germany is likely to have even more political consequences than in Great Britain – especially since Navalny is a public figure and his fate is also a political issue in Russia. At the same time, however, there is likely to be greater resistance in this country to tougher treatment of Russia.